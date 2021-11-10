NFL Draft Profile: Zach Charbonnet, Running Back, UCLA Bruins

#24

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB: 1/8/01

Eligible: 2022

Camarillo, CA

Oaks Christian High School

Zach Charbonnet

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Runner with good size and a big upper body. Charbonnet does well to read leverage, recognizing a soft edge on lateral runs and working towards it. He takes advantage of the added time on counter runs to find holes backside. High tacklers bounce off of him as Charbonnet runs hard and will lower the shoulder to run through defenders. An active off-hand and good stiff arm make him difficult to tackle. Charbonnet possesses very good leg drive to drive piles. He maintains a wide base in pass protection and displays the required size to absorb linebackers.

Cons:

Leinweber: An upright runner through the hole, Charbonnet has clunky moments switching hands as a ball carrier and can have it knocked out late. He tends to bounce runs too early. His speed in the open field is below average causing him to get chased down by defenders. Charbonnet displays average cutting ability, needing multiple steps to perform the task. His first step explosiveness is below par and he lacks elusiveness, preventing him from making opponents miss. Charbonnet is not alert as a check-down and drops passes. He merely gets to his spots as a route runner, displaying little dynamism. As a lead blocker, he ducks his head and whiffs.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big back with a strong upper body who displays solid vision to find lanes. Charbonnet breaks tackles with his physicality and can drive piles. A below-average athlete he is not dynamic and will get run down in the open field. Charbonnet projects as a power back who can handle carries at the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His lack of transcendent athletic traits prevents him from becoming a primary back and he will have to find a role on third down by being a blocker.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Power rusher who can break tackles and drive piles but lacks athleticism to be a dynamic playmaker.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 6.5 / 7.1