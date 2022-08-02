NFL Draft Profile: Zak Zinter, Offensive Lineman, Michigan Wolverines

#65

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6052

Wt: 334

40: 5.20

DOB: 4/17/2001

Hometown: North Andover, MA

High School: Buckingham Browne and Nichols School

Eligibility: 2023

Zak Zinter

Michigan Wolverines

One-Liners

The best player on Michigan’s offensive line last year, Zinter has the football IQ and consistent play to be a long-time starter in the NFL.

Evaluation:

On film, Zinter looks the part. He has NFL size and an impressive frame. His length is good enough for the position but Zinter relies on fantastic technique to control defenders. His hand placement stood out and he did a good job of reattaching to defenders. On the move and at the second level, Zinter consistently sustained blocks and created holes for ball carriers to run through. Zinter was great at redirecting linebackers at the second level as well. On pulls and working in space, Zinter is a controlled athlete with very good fluidity. In short spaces, Zinter has the core strength and anchor to stonewall defenders at the line of scrimmage. When it came to twists and stunts, Zinter was quick to react. In general, Zinter never looked out of place and he always got the job done. There were times when he’d overset or lung but recover in time to make the block. Zinter had very few negative plays on film. In pass protection, Zinter lacks ideal lateral agility. Defenders were able to beat him inside on occasions because Zinter’s feet weren’t quick enough to get in front of them. For the most part, though, Zinter used his technique and size to mirror defenders. Zinter struggled with his pad level too often. When he’d climb to the second level, Zinter would get too high out of his stance. It didn’t lead to bad plays on film but it will be a problem if he doesn’t fix his pad level issue before playing in the NFL. Overall, Zinter will be a multi-year starter with really good size. His tape was consistent and excellent for a younger player. Zinter has the talent to be a decade-long starter in the NFL.

Grade:

2nd Round

Background:

Zak Zinter is entering 2022 after an impressive 2021 season where he started in twelve of the team's thirteen games and was a key piece of the top offensive line in the nation based on the line winning the Joe Moore Award. Zinter is from North Andover, Mass and attended Buckingham Browne and Nichols School. He was a four-star recruit and was ranked as the eleventh best guard in the country and third best in Massachusetts. Zinter is the son of Paul and Tiffany Zinter and is currently pursuing a degree in Sport Management from Michigan.