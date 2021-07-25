NFL Draft Profile: Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver, Boston College Eagles

#4

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 178

DOB: 9/11/_

Eligible: 2022

Fort Lauderdale, FL

University School

Zay Flowers

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Ezring: Playmakers are always in high demand in the NFL. Zay Flowers is a fluid athlete with quick feet, sudden change of direction ability and notable burst. At the snap, the Boston College receiver exhibits quick releases and clean footwork. He also displays potential as a route runner thanks to his impressive movement skills. Flowers adjusts his speed to trick defenders. Further, he makes sharp cuts and is able to accelerate out of his breaks. What’s more, his feel for salesmanship and blind-spot work improved as he accumulated more and more experience. When he uses his hands as a route runner, he is significantly more effective. Flowers has consistently exhibited impressive over-the-shoulder ball tracking and has even shown an extra gear when tracking the ball deep. At the catch point, he plays bigger than his listed size and can even shield the ball with his body. Flowers’ best trait is his ability after the catch. He is extremely elusive and has a knack for timing his cuts. He uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to improve his ability to make defenders miss. While Flowers does not have excellent long speed, he is able to capitalize after forcing defenders into false steps or early hip turns. In the run game, the Boston College receiver has the proper mindset as a blocker. Flowers should offer immediate special teams value as a returner.

Cons:

Ezring: To reach his potential in the NFL, Zay Flowers will have to address various weaknesses in his game. First and foremost, the Boston College playmaker must improve his route running. While he has taken steps in this area, Flowers still lacks the necessary salesmanship and nuance in his route running. What’s more, he struggles to keep defenders’ hands off his frame during his routes. This throws off his timing and can even result in his being effectively removed from the play. Further, Flowers’ speed is enough to capitalize on mistakes but not enough to separate on its own. Additionally, the Eagles receiver is inconsistent at the catch point. He tends to trap catch and occasionally drops easy passes. He also has trouble adjusting to the ball if it is not placed well. Moreover, Flowers’ light weight - listed on the Boston College roster at 178 - is apparent in his limited play strength. In addition to his struggles to work through contact as a route runner, he lacks power as a ballcarrier and is mostly ineffective as a blocker. Finally, Flowers has instances of poor discipline on film. He ran out of bounds in his route, unpushed, twice in a row against Florida State in 2019. He also can be slow to react to the snap and has been called on at least one false start.

Summary:

Ezring: An athletic prospect, Zay Flowers has the tools to succeed at the next level. Still, he will need to improve on his currently-unrefined game to reach his potential. While the Boston College offensive weapon has the potential to develop into an impressive route runner, he currently relies too heavily on his athleticism to separate. Still, he has already shown signs of improvement in that area. Flowers is a work in progress who can make an impact while he develops thanks to his playmaking ability and special teams value.

Background:

Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to parents Willie Flowers and Jackie Walden, Xavien Kevonn Flowers has thirteen siblings. In high school, the Eagles playmaker was listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. The same outlet’s composite rankings listed him as the 1202nd best recruit in the nation, the 139th best wide receiver recruit in the country and the 165th best recruit in the state of Florida. A standout at wide receiver and defensive back at University School, Flowers helped lead his team to back-to-back Florida class 4A semifinal appearances as a junior and senior. A communication major in Boston College’s Morrissey College of the Arts & Sciences, Flowers has been an impact player for the Eagles since his freshman year. He played in all 13 games (starting two) in his freshman season and recorded 536 total yards on 49 total touches for four total touchdowns. In 2020, Flowers started all eleven games and put up 892 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 56 receptions. He also recorded 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Flowers models his game off of Antonio Brown and has trained with him in past offseasons.

One-Liners

Ezring: Although he is still a work in progress, Flowers can make an impact while he develops thanks to his playmaking ability and special teams value.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 7.3 / 8.5