Eagles Bolster Roster By Focusing On Offensive Skill Players On Day 3 Of NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles maneuvered the board masterfully on Day 2 of the NFL Draft to secure an elite cornerback prospect in Iowa's Cooper DeJean by moving up to pick No. 40 and then traded down twice before securing Houston Christian University edge rusher Jalyx Hunt in the third round, pick No. 94.
After shoring up their defense in a big way between the aforementioned selections and No. 22 overall pick Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman continued to make some crafty moves to slide up and down the board and bolster the roster.
The Eagles made six selections of Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, five of which involved a trade to get there. Here's what Roseman and company came out of the last day of the draft with:
Eagles Day 3 Draft Selections:
Fourth-Round Pick, No. 127: Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley
Fifth-Round Pick, No. 152: Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith
Fifth-Round Pick, No. 155: Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Fifth-Round Pick, No. 172: Michigan Wolverines guard Trevor Keegan
Sixth-Round Pick, No. 185: Florida Gators wide reciever Johnny Wilson
Sixth-Round Pick, No. 190: N.C. State center Dylan McMahon
After building up the defense in a big way to kick of the draft, Roseman selected five offense depth pieces to round out a class of nine rookies who will be heading to camp in the near future.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will have plenty of talent added to an offense that already features plenty of star power.
More NFL: Eagles Land Second Highly-Touted Corner After Making Surprising Trade