Eagles Could Sign Three-Time Pro Bowl Select To Bolster Offensive Depth
Will the Philadelphia Eagles add any more offensive depth throughout the offseason?
Philadelphia seems to be in a good spot on paper. The Eagles struggled down the stretch last season and already have made a specific effort to fill roster holes. Philadelphia has been active in free agency and had arguably had a great draft.
The Eagles should be able to return to form and be one of the top teams in football next season once again. While this is the case, there still is room for growth. Philadelphia already has two great wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but there are other players available in free agency that could help add more depth.
One player who could make some sense is three-time Pro Bowl select Odell Beckham Jr. The 31-year-old may not be what he once was, but he still can be an effective receiver. He spent the 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens and had 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played.
Pairing Beckham with Brown, Smith, and DeVante Parker could help form a very strong receiver room. Philadelphia is set up to compete for a Super Bowl next season and adding someone like Beckham to the mix could only help by giving quarterback Jalen Hurts yet another offensive weapon.
The Eagles improved their defense through the draft and already have one of the best offenses in football on paper. Philadelphia fans certainly should be excited about the team but there still is work to be done.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Two-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver To Add Intriguing Depth