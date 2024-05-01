Eagles Could Sign Two-Time All-Pro Wide Receiver To Add Intriguing Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense should be considered one of the best in football already but that doesn't mean the franchise shouldn't consider adding more depth.
Philadelphia has two bonafide stars at wide receiver in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles currently also have DeVante Parker, Parris Campbell, and Johnny Wilson as other options at receiver.
While this is the case, it could make sense to consider adding a little more depth. One player who is available and could make a lot of sense is former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
The two-time All-Pro still is available in free agency and likely won't cost too much because he's dealt with a plethora of injuries over the last few years. He appeared in games last season and it was the most games he played in a season since 2019.
If he's healthy now, he could be a cheap option with a high upside to add to Philadelphia. Both Brown and Smith can play all over the field but will likely be used in long situations. Thomas specializes in shorter routes and could run across the middle of the field while Smith and Brown are on the outside.
Thomas at one point arguably was the top receiver in football but injuries have taken their toll. He had 125 catches in 2018 and followed it up with an eye-popping 149 catches in 2019 before injuries struck.
He may not be at that level anymore, but the Eagles don't necessarily need another All-Pro with Smith and Brown on the roster. Landing Thomas could make things easier for Smith and Brown while giving Jalen Hurts another option for short throws.
Why not give him a chance on a short-term deal?
