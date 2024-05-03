Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley Makes Surprising Claim About Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense certainly will look a little different next season.
Philadelphia entered the offseason looking for ways to upgrade the roster after a devastating end to last season. The Eagles struck early and landed one of the top running backs in the National Football League as they signed two-time Pro Bowl select Saquon Barkley to a three-year deal.
He spent the first six years of his NFL career with the rival New York Giants and now will attempt to help take the Eagles to the next level.
Some were surprised when he decided to leave the Giants and some fans in New York certainly weren't happy. He even had a negative reception at a recent New York Knicks playoff game. Fans even took to social media to discuss his decision to leave New York but to some surprise, he mentioned that the Giants never offered him a deal.
"Let me educate some of you fans here," Barkley said. "I can’t bail or become a traitor if I never got an offer to come back. So, I went to the organization I felt that was the best and after already being here for a month man I’m excited to be an Eagle! Go birds."
The fact that the Giants didn't Barkley should come as a surprise. He dealt with some injuries, but when he was healthy he had the upside to be one of the best offensive weapons in football.
He now will have a chance to get some revenge on the Giants for the next few years while wearing an Eagles jersey.
More NFL: Newest Eagles Cornerback Seen As One Of Biggest Steals Of NFL Draft