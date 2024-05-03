Newest Eagles Cornerback Seen As One Of Biggest Steals Of NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles should see a significant improvement in the secondary next season.
Philadelphia entered the offseason with a clear need at cornerback and has addressed the need in a major way. The Eagles drafted the top two cornerback prospects in the 2024 National Football League Draft in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Both Mitchell and DeJean should give the Eagles a major boost and Philadelphia fans should be excited. There have been positive responses to the Eagles' draft class left and right since it ended and DeJean even was listed as the No. 8 biggest steal of the draft by ESPN's Matt Miller.
"The Eagles did great work addressing needs in the secondary during this draft, but it's the DeJean pick I liked best," Miller said. "DeJean can play either cornerback alignment and has potential as a great safety, too. The Eagles will probably get him reps right away at safety, where he'll push for the starting nickel spot. His versatility is the key, though, as DeJean can be a true matchup player on a weekly basis. He also had seven career picks in college."
DeJean entered the draft considered the top cornerback prospect but fell to the second round. Philadelphia swooped in after a trade and was able to land DeJean to pair him with Mitchell.
The Eagles' offense already is one of the best in football on paper and their defense is starting to catch up after the draft. Philadelphia still has some work to do, but it's making progress.
