Ex-Raiders Pro Bowl Select Could Be Option For Eagles With NFL Draft Over
The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly had a great time throughout the 2024 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia entered the draft with a clear need in the secondary and came away with arguably the two best cornerback prospects in the entire draft class in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles were able to add more depth throughout the roster as well.
The Eagles seem to be in a very good spot but there still are some intriguing free agents available who could help the team out before the 2024 season rolls around. One player who could make a lot of sense is former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl select Hunter Renfrow.
At one point he was a catching machine for the Raiders and even tallied 103 receptions in 2021 along with 1,038 yards. His production has taken a hit over the last few seasons though after Davante Adams joined the team.
Renfrow now is a free agent and is looking for his next opportunity. He could be the type of receiver to bring in and help add more depth for Philadelphia. The Eagles already have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster who will see most of the targets. Both play all over the field but will receive plenty of long targets.
Bringing in someone like Renfrow could be another option to add someone in the slot who could get some of the shorter targets if Brown and Smith both are covered. He has shown in the past that he can handle a big workload and he could help the Eagles out at a somewhat low cost.
