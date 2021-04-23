BIRDS 365 - Vince Papale and Andrew Brandt

The Eagles might end up with 35 players for what they are paying Carson Wentz. That's the hard truth from former Packers executive Andrew Brandt

PHILADELPHIA - It's an Invincible Friday on BIRDS 365 as Eagles legend Vince Papale joins the show from his South Florida home.

Papale talks about his story as the NFL's oldest rookie and how it evolved from his days of being a track star at St. Joseph's.

He also updates us on his son Vinny, a former star receiver at the University of Deleware, who is trying to carve his own path to the NFL. Papale also gives Eagles fans a message from Doug Pederson, who lives a stone's throw away from Papale, and the former coach's son, Josh, who is in next week's draft pool as a tight end out of Louisiana-Monroe.

In Hour 2, former Packers executive and Eagles consultant Andrew Brandt joins the program to explain just how historic the dead-money hit the Eagles took on Carson Wentz was and why it had more to do with the QB's fractured relationship with the team than his poor play on the field in 2020.

Brandt also discussed the difficult position the union is in when it comes to voluntary offseason work and his unique part in Green Bay's historic run of Hall of Fame QB play plus why the Pack became convinced on Rodgers due to offseason work.

Brandt also discussed the reported dissension in the Eagles' front office.

Meanwhile, Josy McDonald and John McMullen finish up the week debating Devonta Smith and why he might not be a fit for the Eagles.

