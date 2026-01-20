Eagles' OC Search Hits On One Of The Favorites With Brian Daboll

PHILADELPHIA - Perceived or not to the outside world, former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is probably “the favorite” among league insiders when gauging the Philadelphia Eagles’ preference to be their next offensive coordinator.

The keyword there is “preference” because in a hiring cycle that will produce 10 new head coaches and a higher number of OCs, any candidate of repute is going to have multiple opportunities.

And Daboll is certainly in that category.

The veteran coach is expected to talk about reuniting with Josh Allen in Buffalo as the next head coach there, and both the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, with new head coach Robert Saleh, have Daboll on their respective lists for the OC job in those cities.

On Tuesday, Daboll was speaking to the Eagles about replacing Kevin Patullo as the OC per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Of all the names connected to the Eagles in the search so far, Daboll checks the most boxes for the organization.

Familiarity With Key Eagles

Daboll, 50, has extensive play-calling experience, personal history with several key parts of the Philadelphia offense (head coach Nick Sirianni, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and running back Saquon Barkley), a layered coaching history with exposure to different schemes, and success utilizing dual-threat quarterbacks.

From a CV standpoint, you could argue Daboll is overqualified to be a coordinator, making his employment at that level more of a recruitment than an interview.

Does Daboll want to work with Justin Herbert with the Chargers, get in on the ground floor with Saleh, Cam Ward, and a new stadium in Nashville, or go through the wringer in Philadelphia, with the understanding that success will basically guarantee another shot in the big chair in a year or two?

The negatives to Daboll are his failed head-coaching stint with the Giants, the perception he’s a Sirianni guy as one of the Eagles head coach’s early NFL mentors, and a perceived lack of “creativity” measured against a fan favorite like Mike McDaniel.

Daboll, who was the OC in Kansas City in 2012 when Sirianni was the receivers coach, has over a decade of experience as a coordinator or head coach in the NFL and his one-year sojourn to Alabama is where he crossed paths with Hurts.

If Buffalo goes in a different direction at head coach, the Eagles organization should get very serious in its recruitment of Daboll.

