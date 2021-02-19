Chargers Join Trade Talk for Zach Ertz

The tight end is expected to ask for his release in March if a trade partner is not located by then

PHILADELPHIA - The insanity around the Carson Wentz trade sweepstakes is over.

The Eagles' former franchise quarterback is heading to the Indianapolis Colts in a deal that not only rocked Philadephia and its sprawling suburbs but the NFL, too.

Now, it's on to other business - at last.

As one big shoe dropped with the dealing of Wentz, another big one could be next, and that is the trading of tight end Zach Ertz.

Interest in the tight end is picking up with SI.com Eagle Maven reporting last week that the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts have been engaged in conversations about a deal for Ertz.

Other teams have entered the race now.

A contact close to the former Pro Bowler has indicated to Eagle Maven that the Los Angeles Chargers have now entered the Ertz sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Rams also called Philadelphia inquiring about the tight end, but the Chargers' interest is believed to be heavier than the Rams, per a source.

The source also told Eagle Maven that Ertz would like a resolution to his future sooner rather than later, adding that if a deal does not come to fruition in the next couple of weeks, the Eagles tight end is expected to ask for his release in March.

Ertz has been a pillar of the Eagles' success since taking him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but after extension talks with Philly fizzled during training camp, the tight end’s run with the team was destined to come to an end.

The tight end, a native of Orange, Calif., could have his homecoming story fulfilled playing with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and company. The Chargers are expected to lose tight end Hunter Henry this offseason, so the link to Ertz is obvious.

It's never easy to lose a player like Ertz, who gave eight years to the organization and helped them win Super Bowl, but a mutual parting is probably what is best for both the team and player.

As for what the return could yield, the expectation won't likely be more than a third-day draft pick since the tight end has a big salary ($8.2 million) and is on the final year of his contract, and is coming off a down season, with a career-low in receiving yards (335) and touchdowns (one).

His 36 catches tied the career-low he had in his rookie season, though he played in just 11 games due to a high ankle sprain that cost him five games.

Ertz may also want a contract extension from whichever team trades for him.

