Congressman, NFL VP and an OK No. 69

Being one of the best free-agent acquisitions in Eagles history is the least of Jon Runyan’s accomplishments.

Runyan's resume lists United States Congressman first and perhaps NFL Vice President of Policy Rules and Administration as the sub-header but the top No. 69 in Philadelphia franchise history isn’t too shabby as well.

Runyan originally signed with the Eagles as a free agent coming off his rookie contract with the Houston Oilers-Tennessee Oilers/Titans and his lone All-Pro year was his final season with that franchise, setting up a big free-agent contract with the Eagles, a six-year $30 million deal that made Runyan the highest-paid O-linemen in NFL history at the time.

Runyan spent the next nine seasons as the constant at right tackle, a foundation of Andy Reid’s belief on building up front on both sides of the football. A Pro Bowl selection in 2002, Runyan was best known for his nastiness and durability, the former an irony for him being the NFL’s top cop when it comes to handing out fines and suspensions for on-field behavior.

His pairing with left tackle Tra Thomas is one of three really productive ones in the modern era at the tackle positions on the offensive line, following Jerry Sisemore and Stan Walters and preceding Lane Johnson and Jason Peters.

Runyan’s 144 consecutive games played for the Eagles ranks fifth in team history and most among offensive linemen. He finished his career with one season in San Diego but planted roots in South Jersey where he represented New Jersey’s third district in Congress from 2011-15.

Runyan’s son, Jon Jr. attended the University of Michigan like his dad and was a sixth-round pick by Green Bay in April’s draft.

Current number 69:

Matt Pryor. A sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft Pryor is penciled in to replace Pro Bowl star Brandon Brooks as the Eagles’ right guard in the presumed 2020 season. Brooks suffered a second torn Achilles’ in 17 months back in June and is expected to miss the entire campaign.

Pryor, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound player, got his feet wet in the playoffs against Seattle back in January when Brooks was down with a dislocated shoulder and held up pretty well.

Top 3 to wear number 69:

3. Woody Peoples. A long-time starter at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection Peoples finished a 13-year NFL career with his final three seasons starting at the same position for the Eagles.

Peoples played in 47 of a potential 48 regular-season games for Philadelphia from 1978 through 1980 and started 46 of those games. At 37 and in his final pro season, Peoples was the starter at RG through Super Bowl XV.

2. Evan Mathis: A late-bloomer, Mathis really hit his stride in Philadelphia as a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014 and was consistently one of the top-graded offensive guards in football by ProFootballFocus.com over his tenure with the Eagles which ran from 2011 to 2014.

For the 2011, 2012, and 2013 seasons PFF graded Mathis as the best guard in the NFL and he was No. 2 in 2014 despite missing significant time with injury.

Originally a third-round pick of Carolina in 2005 Mathis bounced around with the Panthers, Miami Dolphins and, Cincinnati Bengals before catching fire with the Eagles.

It all ended with Mathis butting heads with Chip Kelly and the organization over his contract with Mathis sitting out voluntary work in the 2015 offseason. He was then released right before the start of mandatory minicamp which Mathis claimed he was prepared to attend.

Mathis finished his career with seasons in Denver and Arizona but never again matched the success he had with the Eagles.

1. Jon Runyan. Be careful, if you don’t agree with Runyan as No. 1, he might fine you.

Runner-up. George Hegamin. Hegamin played only one season in Philadelphia but his stint became memorable when Andy Reid arrived. After starting six games at RG in 1998 Hegamin left training camp when Reid informed him rookie Doug Brzezinski would get the nod as the starter. Hegamin ultimately returned but Reid used him as an example by making him push a blocking sled the length of a practice field in front of his teammates, the coaching staff and, the media. Hegamin was then released before the start of the season.

Others: Dave diFlippo, Joe Tyrrell, Carl Gersbach, Rich Glover, Dwaine Morris, Jeff Tupper, Jim Angelo, Bruce Collie, Burt Grossman, Harry Boatswain, and Dillon Gordon.

