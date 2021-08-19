DeVonta Smith in, Jake Elliott Out vs. Patriots

It will be the first preseason game for the firstpround rookie, while punter Arryn Siposs will handle the kicking duties

PHILADELPHIA – DeVonta Smith will play against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

The rookie first-round pick returned to practice earlier this week after missing two weeks with a knee strain.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had been non-committal as to whether or not Smith would see any playing time. He did say, however, on Tuesday that he felt it was important for players such as Smith to play in preseason.

Someone who won’t play is kicker Jake Elliott, who has an ankle injury. Punter Arryn Siposs will handle the kicking duties and, because Siposs had been Elliott’s holder, tight end Zach Ertz will handle the holding duties should Sirianni elect to attempt a field goal with Siposs.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay will also sit this game out, allowing rookie Zech McPhearson to step in and start opposite Steve Nelson.

Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Josh Sweat are healthy players who will also sit out.

Injured players Ryan Kerrigan, Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, Davion Taylor, Craig James, and Jason Huntley and Joe Ostman will also not play, among others.

Prior to the game, Eagles second-round pick, Landon Dickerson, who is still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late in Alabama’s season, was on the sideline wearing overalls without a shirt, cowboy boots, and a cowboy hat.

The Eagles had two spirited practices earlier in the week with the Patriots.

After the game, the Eagles will have off on Friday then do a walkthrough on Saturday, which is the same day as the Eagles Autism Challenge.

The Challenge will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and feature player and coaching appearances.

On Sunday, the Eagles will hold their second and final practice open to the public at Lincoln Financial Field.

The team will take off on Monday then practice Tuesday and Wednesday at the New York Jets’ facility in Florham Park as they prepare to play each other in the preseason finale on Friday, Aug. 27.

