Eagles Area Scout Moving To The Carolina Panthers
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles Southwest Area Scout Brad Obee is leaving the organization to become the Midwest Area Scout for the Carolina Panthers, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.
A 16-year veteran of the personnel wars, Obee had two stints with Philadelphia bookended around six years as a pro scout for the Chicago Bears (2015-2020).
A native of suburban Philadelphia, Obee is a Penn State product and started his NFL career with the Eagles as a pro personnel assistant in 2009. He was elevated to a pro scout in 2010 before moving to the college part of the personnel department as a college scouting coordinator in 2011-12. From 2013-2014 he was an area scout, first in the Northeast and then the Southwest in 2014.
Obee returned from the Bears in 2021 as a college/pro scout before being moved to the Southwest again in 2022.
Obee was the first boots on the ground to see Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt and was impressed enough to push the small-school prospect up the chain of command to Director of Scouting Brandon Hunt and ultimately GM Howie Roseman, who pulled the trigger on the late-bloomer with the 94th overall pick in April’s draft.
Brandon Hunt interviewed for the New England Patriots top personnel job earlier this offseason but the Pats stayed in-house and hired Eliot Wolf, adjusting his title from Director of Scouting to Executive Vice President of Player Personnel.
