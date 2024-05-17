NFL Insider Blasts Newest Eagles Star After Joining Team This Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly will have some high expectations in 2024.
Philadelphia struggled down the stretch in 2023 and didn't have the success it expected to but it could be much better next season. The Eagles have been one of the most active teams in football this offseason as they have tried to plug up some roster holes and have had success doing so. Philadelphia even has earned one of the highest offseason grades of all National Football League franchises.
While this is the case, not everyone is convinced about some of the Eagles' moves. Philadelphia's biggest move of the offseason so far undoubtedly has been the addition of star running back Saquon Barkley.
Philadelphia signed its former rival this offseason to a three-year deal and many have praised the move. While this is the case, ESPN's Dan Graziano had some other things to say.
"The Eagles may well win the NFC East. Heck, they may well have it wrapped up by the time they face the (New York Giants) in Week 18," Graziano said. "I'm just not imagining Barkley as the difference-maker so many seem to be assuming he will be this season. Only twice in his six-year career has Barkley made it through a full season without missing at least one game due to injury. And even if 2024 is the third such season for him, I believe the Eagles' success is going to have a lot more to do with whether the passing game rebounds behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and his receivers...
"Assuming Barkley can be the key player who elevates a team from good to great ignores the fact that he has not been that over six years in the NFL. Again, the Eagles may well be favored to win the division, but I find it hard to believe Kellen Moore's offense is going to make a running back its focal point."
Barkley was great for the Giants, but injuries did heavily impact his stint with the team. When he was healthy, he was an offensive difference-maker. He certainly could be that for the Eagles in 2024, but health will be a real question for him.
Hopefully, he can stay healthy all season and prove Graziano wrong.
