Eagles Could Sign Three-Time Champion To Add Receiver Depth Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some great additions to the roster this offseason but there still is more work to be done.
Philadelphia got some surprising news as receiver DeVante Parker announced his retirement so the Eagles now need to go back to the drawing board. Parker was expected to be the Eagles' No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith after signing with Philadelphia in free agency.
Now the Eagles' receiver room seems a little thin but luckily there still are some options out there who could help without breaking the bank. One player who was mentioned as an option is former Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"It’s May and there aren’t many great options still available in free agency," Zangaro said. "But the Eagles did add (Julio Jones) last season in mid-October, so there’s no deadline for adding players. A few notable names are still out there: Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, and Mecole Hardman.
"Perhaps, Howie Roseman can figure out a way to work a trade. He has brought in players during training camp before so that’s another option. But maybe the Eagles will want to see what they have on the roster first before going that route."
Hardman is a five-year veteran and is just 26 years old. His numbers may not jump off the page, but he could be a solid option behind Brown and Smith and also give the Eagles another dynamic return option. Hardman was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2019 as a return specialist.
