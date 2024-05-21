Eagles Linked To Ex-Raiders Pro Bowler As Option To Replace DeVante Parker
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be in a great spot right now but could use another receiver before the 2024 season rolls around.
Philadephia got some surprising news on Monday night as expected No. 3 receiver DeVante Parker announced that he is retiring after nine seasons in the National Football League with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.
He signed with the Eagles this past offseason but he will be hanging up his cleats. There already were some questions about the Eagles' receiver depth before the news of Parker's retirement, but now that is an even more pressing question.
Philadelphia currently is thin at receiver but luckily there are some options out there in free agency who could help. One player who has been floated as an option for Philadelphia is former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"It’s May and there aren’t many great options still available in free agency," Zangaro said. "But the Eagles did add (Julio Jones) last season in mid-October, so there’s no deadline for adding players. A few notable names are still out there: Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, and Mecole Hardman.
"Perhaps, Howie Roseman can figure out a way to work a trade. He has brought in players during training camp before so that’s another option. But maybe the Eagles will want to see what they have on the roster first before going that route."
Renfrow is just 28 years old and could help out at receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. His numbers don't jump off the page from the past two seasons, but he did rack up 103 receptions and 1,038 receiving yards in 2021 before superstar Davante Adams joined ahead of the 2022 season.
More NFL: Eagles Are 'Natural Fit' For Four-Time All-Pro Select But Deal Is Unlikely