Eagles Howie Roseman Makes Blockbuster Deal

The GM moved out of the top 10 in the draft, dropping from No. 6 to No. 12, picking up another first-round pick in 2022, which could give them three picks in that round next year

Shane Steichen and Brian Johnson may want to pack their bags early and leave Provo.

The two Eagles assistant coaches attended the BYU Pro Day on Friday to get a good look at quarterback Zach Wilson.

He’s no longer an option for the Eagles.

Neither are other quarterbacks like Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Or tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Eagles made a major move early Friday afternoon, trading down in the draft. They sent their sixth overall pick to the Dolphins and a fifth-round pick (No. 156 that they acquired last year from the Cowboys) in exchange for Miami’s 12th overall pick, their fourth-round pick (No. 123 overall), and a first-round pick in 2022.

The trade came after the Dolphins moved down to No. 12 in a trade with the 49ers, sending San Francisco the third overall pick.

The Eagles could now potentially have three first-round picks in next year’s draft, depending on whether or not Carson Wentz reaches the minimum number of snaps (75 percent) he needs to achieve to make the Colts’ second-round pick in 2022 a first-round choice.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles liked Wilson a lot and he was a strong prospect but as Rapoport tweeted, “for where they are, they felt moving back and collecting a future 1st rounder was a better way to build a team.”

As for this year, well there’s plenty to unpack here.

First, the Eagles would appear to be set to enter the season with Jalen Hurts as the QB1, and head coach Nick Sirianni has been tailoring his offense around Hurts since the day Wentz was traded on Feb. 18, if not before that.

Second, the Eagles still have 11 picks in next month’s draft, at least one in each round.

Until getting the Dolphins’ fourth-round selection, the Eagles didn’t have one, sending it to Cleveland to acquire Genard Avery at the 2019 trade deadline.

Here are the updated Eagles draft picks:

No. 12 (first round), No. 37 (second), Nos. 70 and 84 (third round), No. 123 (fourth round), No. 150 (fifth round), Nos. 189, 224 and 225 (sixth round), and Nos. 234 and 240 (seventh round).

Dropping out of the top 10 changes the draft landscape dramatically for the Eagles.

In my mock draft 1.0, published last month, I had the Eagles trading to No. 12 and selecting Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, knowing their time-worn philosophy of building in the trenches.

Certainly, Barmore would be a good get, given that he could learn from one of the best in the game, Fletcher Cox.

However, the Eagles have shown a real interest in Jaycee Horn, meeting with the cornerback after the South Carolina Pro Day earlier this week.

Horn may be gone by No. 12, however, with the Dallas Cowboys having a real need at the position.

There are still two very good ones that could be there at No. 12, though, including Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, who it was recently reported would need back surgery. That surgery, however, has been said to be minor but is there any such thing as minor surgery when it involves a back?

That is a question the Eagles will need to answer if they decide to take Farley.

Eagles assistant defensive backs coach DK McDonald was at Farley's pro day on Friday.

Another question they may need to answer is how they feel about the character issues of Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, because, suddenly, he could be in the mix at 12.

The Eagles could also address their pass rush, looking hard at Michigan edge Kwity Paye, who had his pro day on Friday and measured 6-2, 261 pounds, with a 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash and 36 bench press reps.

Miami's Gregory Rousseau is also somebody the Eagles could look at on the edge. Rousseau opted out this past season.

Though it feels like the Eagles will go defense at No. 12 – provided they stay there and don’t try to get back into the top 10 – they could still see a very good wide receiver on the board at No. 12, either Alabama’s DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle.

