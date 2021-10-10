Eagles Inactives and Pregame Notes vs. Panthers

Lane Johnson will miss his second straight game with a personal matter but the team will welcome back Jordan Mailata, though the Aussie will likely play RT

CHARLOTTE – There were no surprises this week when it came to the Eagles’ inactives for their game against the Carolina Panthers, unlike a week ago against the Kansas City Chiefs when Lane Johnson was ruled out just a couple of hours before kickoff.

Johnson isn’t playing for a second straight week as he deals with a personal matter, but Jordan Mailata is back after missing two games with a knee sprain. He is the likely right tackle with Andre Dillard remaining at left tackle for a third straight game as head coach Nick Sirianni tries to get his best players on the field.

On the offensive line, that means Jack Driscoll will likely play right guard after starting for Johnson at right tackle last week.

Also inactive for the Eagles are quarterback Gardner Minshew, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, cornerback Mac McCain, and offensive lineman Jack Anderson, who served as the backup center to Jason Kelce a week ago.

Kelce will make his 110th straight start.

Rodney McLeod will make his second straight start at safety after returning from rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last season.

Anthony Harris will line up next to McLeod on the back end. Harris has played every snap in 24 straight games, dating back to his time in Minnesota.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is coming off a career-high game in which he threw for 387 yards and accounted for 434 yards of total offense.

Rookie DeVonta Smith also had a career game last week, topping 100 yards receiving for the first time, getting 122 against KC.

The Eagles' young WR corps continues to develop nicely, with Quez Watkins leading the league in yards per catch at 21.9 and Jalen Reagor finding ways to contribute even when targeted much. Last week, Reagor had a 12-yard run and a 44-yard kickoff return.

