EAGLES UNFILTERED: Jeremy Maclin Joins Alumni Segment

Jeremy Maclin was the last Eagles pass-catcher to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving in a single season. That was seven years ago in 2014.

Now, one of the Eagles' best receivers became the first to join Eagles Unfiltered co-host Conor Myles on a segment spotlighting Eagles alumni.

Myles and Maclin, who had 4,771 yards in five seasons with the Eagles with 36 TDs, including 1,318 yards in 2014, covered plenty of ground in a must-listen interview.

The WR thinks the Eagles will soon have a receiver that will top 1,000 yards, and it’s rookie DeVonta Smith.

“Six is special,” Maclin told Myles, referring to Smith’s number. “It’s going to happen. I like him. He’s already a pro…I think he’s special. Let these young guys grow and I think they’ll be just fine.”

That was something Maclin touched on as well – the young Eagles receiving group.

He stressed patience while they grow into their roles and learn their way around the league more, players such as Smith, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor.

“They all do things differently,” he told Myles. “You have to let these guys grow and understand that letting them grow and grow into themselves will be beneficial not only for them but the team as well. Everybody gets caught up in win-now mode.”

Myles takes Maclin back to the day he was drafted 19th overall in 2009, becoming their highest drafted WR since 1984 when they used the fourth overall pick to grab Kenny Jackson. He was surprised when the Eagles took him since they never had any conversations with him.

Maclin talked about everything from Chip Kelly to Eagles fans, and how, “you want to do what you can to satisfy those fans,” to what he is doing now, after retiring from the game.

The receiver said he was close to returning to the Eagles in 2017 but ended up in Baltimore explaining what he thinks why a homecoming did not happen.

He gives his thoughts on Doug Pederson getting fired, reveals what his favorite touchdown catch was, and much more.

