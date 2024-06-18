Eagles Insider Makes Bold Claim About Future Of Quarterback Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing end to the 2023 season but should be much better in 2024.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far and still has plenty of money to spend if they want to make even more additions to the roster this summer. The Eagles already have one of the best rosters on paper in football and have a strong chance of contending for a Super Bowl title in 2024.
The Eagles have high hopes for the 2024 campaign and another disappointing end to the season could bring changes. While this is the case, one player who likely is secure for at least the next few years is star quarterback Jalen Hurts.
He's under contract and is just 25 years old. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the favorites to take home the Most Valuable Player award. A move involving Hurts would be shocking even if the Eagles struggled in 2024 but 94 WIP's Howard Eskin made a different proclamation.
"I think he needs to have a good year or they're going to Carson Wentz him if he doesn't have a good year," Eskin said. "He's got to have a good year and he can't make excuses."
While the Eagles certainly want to have a strong year in 2024 -- and likely will -- Hurts still is very young and already has led the team to a Super Bowl once. Moving on after the 2024 season would be hasty unless something shocking happens.
