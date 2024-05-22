Eagles Linked To First-Round Pick As Possible ‘Shocking’ Trade Option
The Philadelphia Eagles could make a major move in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason and seems to be in a good place, but a move to add a receiver could make a lot of sense. Many have questioned the Eagles’ receiver depth, but it got even thinner this week as DeVante Parker announced his retirement from the National Football League.
The Eagles have the means to add another receiver either through free agency or through a possible trade. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine compiled a list of possible “shocking” trades for Philadelphia and mentioned a deal with the Tennessee Titans for former first-round pick Treylon Burks to add more receiver depth.
“The Eagles got a bit of a surprise as OTA's started with DeVante Parker announcing that he's going to retire from the sport at 31 years old,” Ballentine said. “Parker signed a one-year contract with the Eagles during free agency. Now the Eagles are down a pass-catcher…
“It leaves room for another receiver acquisition that might be able to contribute. (Howie Roseman) might want to go back to the Titans to add another struggling pass-catcher to the fold. Treylon Burks has not lived up to the hype as a former first-round pick in Music City…It probably wouldn't take much for the Eagles to bring Burks in. There's a chance he wouldn't be much help, but considering how little (Olamide Zacchaeus) and (Quez Watkins) offered last season there's little downside to the move.”
Burks had a tough 2023 season but he could be a bounce-back candidate if the Eagles could swing a trade before the 2024 campaign kicks off this fall.
