Eagles Pro Bowler In Danger Of Being Cut This Offseason After Tough Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have made some big changes this offseason.
Philadelphia was great to begin the 2023 season but had a disastrous end to the campaign and was upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. The Eagles have retooled the roster in a major way and should be able to compete for a Super Bowl next year.
The Eagles have made important additions on both sides of the football and seem to be in a good spot. While this is the case, Philadelphia will have tough decisions to make even if it doesn't make another addition. The Eagles' roster is great on paper but they will need to trim it and one player who is in danger of being cut is cornerback James Bradberry, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"After a dismal season in 2023, Bradberry is still on the roster … for now," Zangaro said. "The Eagles signed Bradberry to a three-year extension before the 2023 season but then he really struggled. Last season, Bradberry was targeted 101 times and gave up 60 catches for 740 yards and 11 touchdowns. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 114.3 when targeting Bradberry last season.
"While (Howie Roseman) said at the Combine that Bradberry was a part of the Eagles’ plans, the team then drafted defensive backs with their first two picks. Cutting Bradberry after June 1 would spit up the dead cap hit over the next two seasons and make it a little more palatable. Perhaps the Eagles take a look at their young players in camp before making a decision."
It isn't a certainty that the one-time All-Pro will be cut, but it sounds like a very real possibility.
