Newly-Signed Eagles Pro Bowler Seen As 'Most Underrated' Signing Of Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a great offseason so far and it's not even over yet.
Philadelphia has been busy this offseason looking for ways to improve the roster after a disappointing end to the 2023 season and has done so in a great way. The Eagles have made a handful of additions and even earned one of the top offseason grades from Pro Football Focus.
While flashy additions like running back Saquon Barkley and top draft selection Quinyon Mitchell have drawn the most headlines, there are other additions Eagles fans should be excited about.
Newly-signed linebacker Devin White even was called Philadelphia's "most underrated" signing by former National Football League scout Bucky Brooks, as transcribed by NJ.com's Jimmy Hascup.
"The most underrated signing on their defense is (linebacker) Devin White,” Brooks said as transcribed by Hascup. “Yeah, no one has even talked about Devin White, like, I don’t know if we’ve forgotten but this dude two years ago, we talked about him being one of the best at his position.
“Now building a team that never really invested in linebackers. Get someone off the scrapheap, who’s a legitimate dude. Oh, (they are) head and shoulders above last season.”
Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in football on paper and its offseason has been an absolute success so far. There still is plenty of time left for the Eagles to make even more additions, but they already are starting to turn heads with their moves this offseason.
More NFL: Eagles Receive One Of Highest Offseason Grades After Flurry Of Additions