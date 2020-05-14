EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Eagles Release Uniform Numbers for Draft Picks

Ed Kracz

Jalen Reagor leaked his uniform number weeks ago.

Jalen Hurts spilled the beans on his uniform number on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the Eagles released the numbers for their 10-member rookie class of draft picks.

Reagor will indeed wear No. 18. The first-round pick will follow in the footsteps of Shelton Gibson and Dorial Green-Beckham, the two receivers who most recently wore that number. The hope is Reagor wears it more successfully than the previous two No. 18s.

https://www.si.com/gambling/video/2020/05/08/philadelphia-eagles-2020-schedule-breakdown

Hurts will wear No. 2, which was his number while at the University of Alabama. Last year, in his one season with Oklahoma, Hurts wore No. 1.

Number one would probably be too brash, though ones would have been wild with Carson Wentz wearing No. 11.

The last Eagles player to wear No. 2 was Matt Barkley, a former fourth-round pick of Chip Kelly in 2013. Barkley wore it for the two seasons he was in town.

It’s a number not commonly worn previously. Perhaps the most famous of the No. 2s was kicker David Akers, who is the franchise’s leader in regular-season games played and points scored.

Here are the other eight players and their numbers:

No. 42 K’Von Wallace: This was the number worn by Andrew Sendejo last season until he was released late in the year, that is. The most famous Eagle to have worn No. 42 was running back Keith Byars, the team’s No. 2 draft pick, and 10 player taken overall, in 1986. Byars also wore the No. 41 during his seven seasons with the Eagles.

No. 52 Davion Taylor: This was the number worn by linebacker Zach Brown last year, for six games anyway until he was released. Otherwise, it’s a mostly undistinguished group that has worn 52 in the past, though Najee Goode and Brian Rolle earn a mention, as does Rich Kraynak, because he and I were high school teammates back in proverbial the day.

No. 54 Shaun Bradley: Anybody remember this being Brandon Graham’s number? It was, but it was not for long, because he changed his mind shortly after having it issued to No. 55. Kamu Grugier-Hill wore it most recently and did so for the previous four seasons but is now with the Dolphins after signing with them as a free agent in the offseason. The most famous Eagle to wear 54 was Jeremiah Trotter.

No. 56 Casey Toohill: The seventh-round pick gets the number most recently worn by one of the Eagles’ more popular players, Chris Long. Bryan Braman, a special teams ace, also sported this number. Going back much further, Jerry Robinson – the last linebacker the Eagles drafted – wore it from 1979 through 1984.

No. 63 Jack Driscoll: Cover your eyes for the names of the two most recent Eagles to wear this number – David Molk and Danny Watkins. Molk wore it for two seasons, 2014 and 15. Watkins also had it for two seasons, 2011 and 12. It’s not all bad, though. Hank “Honey Buns” Fraley, the Eagles’ starting center for five seasons at the start of this century, played well with 63.

No. 72 Prince Tega Wanogho: It didn’t take the Eagles long to move on from Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who had this number for the previous four seasons before leaving for Detroit in free agency. Tra Thomas is probably the most memorable player to have this number, but don’t forget about Wade Key, too.

No. 80 Quez Watkins: Cris Carter and Irving Fryar brighten the previous No. 80s among a group that includes Billy McMullen, Torrance Small, and James Thrash. Jordan Matthews also wore it, but not until his third stint back with the team.

No. 82 John Hightower: Torrey Smith won a Super Bowl wearing this number in his one season with the Eagles and L.J. Smith played in a Super Bowl with No. 82, making a touchdown catch, too, in SBXXXIX. Even more to live up to for Hightower considering it was also a number worn by Mike Quick and Tim Rossovich.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nostalgia Can't Get in Howie Roseman's Way

The Eagles GM should just say no to the return of Jason Peters and LeSean McCoy

John McMullen

No Fans? Training Camp Outside PA? Maybe

Eagles dealing with realities of COVID-19 pandemic, and that could mean preparing to hold training camp in a state less stricken with the virus

Ed Kracz

FANTASY OWNERS: Miles Sanders' Stock is Up

The Eagles running back had a sensational rookie season, but the ceiling doesn't appear close to being reached, yet

Ed Kracz

Matt Burke is the New Mechanic for Jim Schwartz's Engine

When it comes to Doug Pederson’s coaching staff, the receivers coach has been the revolving door. D-Line is not far behind.

John McMullen

Pandemics and Pushing Cars: Fletcher Cox's 'Weird' Offseason

The Eagles DT has had a highly-decorated NFL career so far and has seen plenty, but a virtual offseason is a new challenge

John McMullen

by

Footballfan55

Fletcher Cox Believes in New-Look Defense

Eagles defensive tackle spoke on a video call for about 15 minutes and addressed the offseason moves the front office made to the defense

Ed Kracz

Examining the Eagles’ Undrafted Money Allocation

Western Michigan center Luke Juriga, an All-MAC selection last season, received $116K in guarantees.

John McMullen

Eagles Offer Weddings at Home Stadium

Owner Jeffrey Lurie is making Lincoln Financial Field will be available for frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ed Kracz

Carlos Hyde Could be Eagles' Next May Splash

It's been nearly three years since Philly signed LeGarrette Blount as a free agent RB who helped them win a Super Bowl, now Hyde or someone else could be next

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55

Why the NFC East Will be Better in 2020

This year's winner will still likely be the Eagles or Cowboys, but they will be pushed by improvements made in New York and Washington

Ed Kracz

by

Footballfan55