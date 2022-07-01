Signing of Cam Jurgens Wraps Up 2022 Draft Class

The Eagles signed the second-round pick to his four-year rookie deal on Friday

The Eagles put the punctuation on their 2022 draft class on Friday by signing second-round pick Cam Jurgens to his four-year rookie contract.

Rookie contracts aren't what they once were in the NFL and holdouts were virtually eliminated with the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement thanks to a slotting system and that continues with the current CBA.

That said, what little wiggle room there is — things like fully-guaranteed money and offset language — tend to take place in the second round, making that the wheelhouse for what complication there is.

Jurgens, the No. 51 overall pick, is the 19th second-rounder to sign his deal.

Conversely, all 32 2022 first-round picks have already been signed with No. 20 overall pick, Kenny Pickett, the last to put pen to paper with Pittsburgh last week.

Philadelphia got its 2022 first-rounder, DT Jordan Davis, signed on May 5, four weeks earlier than they wrapped up DeVonta Smith last year. Sixth-rounders — SAM linebacker Kyron Johnson and tight end Grant Calcaterra — were also done the same day.

Third-round selection Nakobe Dean agreed to his rookie deal on May 16.

Last year's Eagles second-round pick, left guard Landon Dickerson, didn't sign until July 26, two days before the start of training camp.

Jurgens is expected to start his career as the heir-apparent to All-Pro Center Jason Kelce, who has embraced the idea of mentoring his potential successor.

Kelce will turn 35 in November and has been honest with the organization that everything is year-to-year at this point when it comes to his career.

Ironically, many thought Dickerson would be taking over at OC for Kelce after starring at the position at Alabama. After an injury to Isaac Seumalo last season, however, Dickerson excelled at left guard and is now penciled in there moving forward.

Jurgens will also likely receive that kind of cross-training as the Eagles get closer to the regular season.

According to OvertheCap.com, Jurgens' rookie deal will look like this:

2022 base salary: $705,000; 2022 cap hit: $1,352,592

2023 base: $1,043,148; 2023 cap hit: $1,690,740

2024 base: $1,381,296; 2024 cap hit: $2,028,888

2025 base: $1,719,444; 2025 cap hit: $2,367,036

