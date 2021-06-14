Eagles Sign Nick Mullens to be QB3

Philly had just two passers on its roster after releasing UDFA Jamie Newman on June 9, and there wasn't much to pick from on the FA market, so they landed the former 49ers QB

PHILADELPHIA – It’s doubtful that it came down to a game of rock-paper-scissors, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if the decision on just who would be the Eagles QB3 basically came down to either an eenie-meanie-miney-mo situation or a dartboard with one dart to throw.

Whatever game was played, there is a winner, and that is Nick Mullens.

The Eagles signed the former undrafted free agent from Southern Mississippi on Monday morning. The signing now gives them three quarterbacks heading into training camp in July, barring something another move.

Typically, the Eagles go to camp with four quarterbacks, but the self-dubbed quarterback factory may have to settle for three since the field of potential candidates isn’t exactly overstocked with talent.

There were five potential quarterback candidates from which the Eagles could choose. In addition to Mullens, there was also Robert Griffin III, Matt Barkley, Sean Mannion, and A.J. McCarron.

Mullens gets the call, just a few days after the Eagles waived undrafted free agent Jamie Newman on June 9. This will be his second team since entering the league in 2017.

The Eagles have some familiarity with Mullens, especially linebacker Alex Singleton, who intercepted a pass from Mullens in a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 4 and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Safety Rodney McLeod also picked Mullens that afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Mullens went 18-for-26 with 200 yards and a touchdown in that game before being benched in a 25-20 Eagles victory, the first of just four wins they had all season.

In three seasons with the 49ers, Mullens played 19 games with 16 starts. The 6-1, 210-pound QB has a 5-11 career record with 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, and a 64.5 completion percentage.

The 49ers released Mullens and drafted Trey Lance to pair with Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh Rosen.

Mullens slots in third on the Eagles’ depth chart behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.