Eagles Still Could Sign Star In Free Agency To Bolster Improved Defense
The Philadelphia Eagles have added some firepower on the defensive side of the football this offseason but there still is work to be done.
Philadelphia certainly has added some help at cornerback and also has taken a look at the safety position. While this is the case, some have speculated that the Eagles could still use another boost at safety.
It's uncertain if the Eagles want to make another move, but they have money to spend and were mentioned as an option for star safety Justin Simmons in free agency by NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"The connection between Simmons and Eagles (Defensive Coordinator) Vic Fangio can't be ignored," Ulrich said. "Fangio has called Simmons one of his favorite players he's ever coached. The Eagles don't currently have a safety with a resume quite as strong as Simmons.'
"That said, they do have a crowded secondary currently with Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and 2023 second-rounder Sydney Brown at safety, plus potentially second-round DB Cooper DeJean. Barring an injury or one of these players falling flat on their face, the fit in Philadelphia for Simmons is tough to project."
This isn't the first time Simmons has been mentioned as an option for Simmons and likely won't be the last. Until he signs elsewhere, he will be viewed as a great fit for the Eagles. Philadelphia has money to spend and should consider all options at this point in the offseason to improve the roster.
