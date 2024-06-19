Eagles Seen As Option To Sign Top Remaining Free Agent, Ex-Cowboy Soon
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some money to spend and could look to make one or two more major moves before training camp rolls around.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but there have been some negatives, as well. The Eagles lost future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce as he decided to hang up his cleats and announce his retirement.
The Eagles will turn to Cam Jurgens to try to replace Kelce but it will be no easy task. While a move may be unlikely at this point, Philadelphia was mentioned as an option to sign former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins tackle Connor Williams by NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich.
"Plan A for the Eagles in the first year without future Hall of Famer (Center) Jason Kelce is to move Cam Jurgens from guard, where he started last year, to center where he played in college and impressed Philadelphia as a future heir to Kelce," Ulrich said. "They'll try to find a starting guard to replace Jurgens, with 2023 third-rounder Tyler Steen first up.
"But Steen struggled last year switching from tackle to the interior, and if he struggles again the Eagles might need to make a move. They could move Jurgens back to guard and replace him with Matt Hennessy, a former starter in Atlanta who signed as depth this offseason. The other option would be signing Williams who gives them upside at either guard or center and could parlay a 'residency' with the Eagles and famed (Offensive Line) coach Jeff Stoutland into a bigger deal next year."
Williams is a six-year National Football League veteran and is ranked as the top free agent available by NFL Trade Rumors. If Philadelphia isn't confident with how the offensive line is constructed, it could make sense to bring Williams in.
