Eagles Super Again, Blast 49ers to Punch Ticket to Super Bowl LVII

Just five years after winning the first SB title in franchise history, Philly is heading back to the big game after dominating San Francisco, 31-7

PHILADELPHIA – The biggest, baddest team in the NFC all season long finished the job on Sunday – the Eagles are going to Super Bowl LVII.

They punched their ticket to the big game with a ferocious defensive assault and four rushing touchdowns that propelled them to a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.

It was 28-7 heading to the fourth quarter when most of the 70,000 fans in attendance, save for a few scant pockets of San Fran fans, began signing Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Living on Prayer’ after the third quarter ended.

The stadium turned into a giant karaoke venue during timeouts in the fourth quarter.

It will be the Eagles' second trip to the Super Bowl in six seasons. On their last visit, they stunned the dynasty that was the New England Patriots, 41-33, on Feb. 4, 2018.

They outscored their two playoff opponents 71-14 on the way to this year’s Super Bowl in two weeks in Glendale, Ariz. It just doesn’t come any more dominant than that on the game’s biggest stages.

This time, they halted the 49ers’ 12-game winning streak. San Francisco was just too undisciplined, committing 11 penalties for 81 yards, and now have to come to grips with their second straight championship game loss after falling to the L.A. Rams, 20-17 last year.

The game was marred by an ugly incident with 4:13 to play when 49ers OT Trent Williams body-slammed safety K’Von Wallace, who came up swinging. Both players were ejected after refs had to order both teams’ players to their respective sidelines.

The Eagles’ defense was also too much for the Niners to handle, especially Haason Reddick.

The pass rush star had a pair of sacks in the first quarter, one of which was a karate chip to Purdy’s elbow that sent him to the blue medical tent and knocked him out of the game – at least until the third quarter when his backup, Josh Johnson was thumped by Ndamukong Suh and had to visit the blue tent himself.

Johnson, 36, is with his 14th team in 15 NFL seasons and that doesn't include such minor league teams such as the Sacramento Mountain Lions.

He is technically the 49ers’ fourth-string QB and didn’t sign with them until Dec. 4, and he couldn’t make it through this one. He was ruled out with a concussion, so Purdy had to return, but it was clear he was limited and all he did was hand off.

And when you’re trailing 21-7 then 28-7, handing off isn’t going to get it done.

In addition to his two sacks, Reddick had a forced fumble recovered by Linval Joseph, as the Eagles won the turnover battle 3-0, and recovered a fumble when Johnson dropped the snap with just over a minute to play.

Miles Sanders had two rushing scores, Boston Scott one, and Jalen Hurts one. Jake Elliott’s 31-yard field goal accounted for the final score.

Sanders’ second TD of the game, this one a 13-yard scamper around the left side, gave the Eagles a 14-7 with 1:36 to go in the second quarter.

Reddick’s recovery at the SF 30 set up Boston Scott’s 10-yard TD run with 16 seconds gave Philly a 21-7 lead at halftime.

The two TDs came in a span of 1:20.

The Eagles took a 7-0 lead on a Sanders 6-yard run. He wasn’t touched on that one, either.

The score came on the opening possession after the 49ers won the toss and deferred, giving the Eagles the ball first. It took them 11 plays to go 66 yards in 5:12 to take the early lead.

The Niners tied it with 8:29 to go in the second quarter on a nifty 23-yard run from Christian McCaffrey.

The Eagles' defense held the 49ers to just 164 yards of offense, while the Eagles ran for 148 yards with 25 first downs to the 49ers' 11.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.