Haason Reddick, Miles Sanders Spark Eagles to 21-7 Lead at Halftime in Title game

Reddick had two sacks, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and knocked Brock Purdy from the game with an elbow injury while Sanders had a pair of rushing scores

PHILADELPHIA – A pair of Miles Sanders touchdown runs, two forced fumbles by the Eagles’ defense, and one Haason Reddick karate chop to the elbow of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy staked the Eagles to a 21-7 lead at halftime of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.

Sanders’ second TD, a 13-yard scamper over the left side, made the score 14-7 with 1:36 to play in the second quarter.

Philly wasn’t done. They added another TD, this one with Boston Scott doing the honors from 10 yards away, with 16 seconds to go.

The drive was set up by Reddick, who recovered a Josh Johnson fumble at the Philly 30.

So, two touchdowns in a span of 60 seconds gave the Eagles some breathing room as they try to make their second Super Bowl in the last six seasons.

Journeyman Johnson was in the game because Reddick’s strip-sack fumble in the first quarter was recovered by Linval Joseph. The offense couldn’t add on to their 7-0 lead despite the short field.

Johnson, 36, is with his 14th team in 15 NFL seasons and that doesn’t include such minor league teams such as the Sacramento Mountain Lions.

He is technically the 49ers’ fourth-string QB and didn’t sign with them until Dec. 4.

Reddick had two sacks in the opening half plus his fumble recovery.

The Eagles took the early lead when the 49ers won the coin toss and deferred.

That sent the Eagles’ offense onto the field first.

Jalen Hurts led them on an 11-play, 66-yard drive, with the capper being a Sanders 6-yard TD run.

Sanders was untouched on both of his touchdown runs.

The Eagles converted a third down along the way and a critical fourth-and-three, with DeVonta Smith pulling in a one-handed catch down the left sideline for a 29-yard gain to the SF 6.

The lead held up until the Niners took advantage of a short field, taking over at Philly’s 46.

They needed just six plays from there, with the finisher being an excellent 23-yard run from Christian McCaffrey. Marcus Epps took a swipe at McCaffrey’s feet at the line of scrimmage, but the San Fran RB kept his balance and then eluded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson further down the field.

It was 7-7 with 8:29 to go in the second quarter.

The 49ers committed four defensive penalties that the Eagles took advantage of.

Hurts finished the half 13-for-19 for 97 yards.

Sanders had 10 runs for 39 yards.

McCaffrey ran seven times for 55 yards with Johnson completing 5 of 9 passes for 51 yards.

