Eagles Trade for Titans WR A.J. Brown, Sign him to 4-Year Contract

It was the second deal in the first round for GM Howie Roseman after earlier moving up to get Georgia DT Jordan Davis, and now the team has just four picks left in the entire draft

PHILADELPHIA – Not once, but twice Eagles GM Howie Roseman made a trade in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

First, it was to go up for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Second, came the blockbuster. The Eagles sent their second pick of the first round, No. 18 along and a third-round pick (No. 101) for Tennessee WR A.J. Brown.

Brown, who was a second-round pick, the 51st player taken overall that year, went over 1,000 yards receiving in his first two seasons and already has 24 career touchdowns. He is one of the more dynamic playmakers in the NFL.

The Eagles already agreed to terms with Brown. It is a four-year, $100 million contract with $57M guaranteed.

Jalen Hurts and Brown spent a good part of the offseason working out together and the two are good friends.

In order to move up for Davis, Roseman had to send his 15th overall pick, a fourth-rounder (No. 124), and two of his three fifth-round choices (Nos. 162 and 166) to the Houston Texans for their 13th overall selection.

The two trades leave the Eagles with just four picks left in the draft after starting with 10.

They have a second-round pick (No. 51) and a third-round choice (No. 83) still left to make on Friday.

On the final day, the Eagles are scheduled to have one fifth-round choice (No. 154) and a seventh-rounder (No. 237).

The Eagles spent the entire offseason flirting with receivers, but nothing came to fruition.

Now, they have Brown, a long-term answer who won’t turn 25 until June.

As for Davis, he was a logical choice since the Eagles needed to bolster their defensive line, with just Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams among those who received playing time at that position in 2021.

Additionally, Cox is now on a one-year contract and Hargrave is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

Davis was primarily a two-down player for the national champion Bulldogs but is expected to develop into more of a pass rusher once he arrives in the league. During the weeks leading up to the draft, Davis was working out with noted Pass Rush Doctor, Chuck Smith.

RELATED: Eagles Trade up for Jordan Davis - Sports Illustrated

“Everybody knows I’m a run stopper and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me, but definitely in the offseason that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Davis at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “I’ve called on a few people. I’ve been working out with Chuck Smith, who’s known as Dr. Pass Rush.

“I feel when I have a disadvantage, I want to make sure I try to even the odds and bring it up to the same level. It’s just all working and about improving. This is what it’s all about. In the offseason you want to get better. I definitely think I’m doing that.”

Davis is more than just a nose tackle. Per Daniel Jeremiah, he is a player who can be moved up and down the line of scrimmage like Albert Haynesworth did early in his career.

Davis is part of a new-look defense now, joining free agent-acquisitions Haason Reddick and Kyzir White.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.