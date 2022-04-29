Eagles Trade up for Jordan Davis

Howie Roseman moved up two spots, acquiring the 13th overall pick from the Texans to land the Georgia DT

PHILADELPHIA - One of the players the Eagles coveted all along is now theirs after they traded up in the first round to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis was selected 13th overall. To get there, Philadelphia sent their 15th overall pick along with a fourth-round selection (No. 124) and two fifths (Nos. 162 and 166) to the Houston Texans for their 13th overall pick.

In order to get Davis, the Eagles had to get ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, who were likely poised to take the 6-6, 341-pound Davis with the 14th pick.

Barring another deal with their 18th pick, this will be the seventh trade GM Howie Roseman has made within the first round during his tenure in Philadelphia.

The Eagles also traded up two spots in last year's draft to pick Alabama WR DeVonta Smith tenth overall.

Davis is the first Georiga player drafted by Philadelphia since DB Brandon Boykin in the fourth round of the 2012 draft.

Davis was a logical choice since the Eagles needed to bolster their defensive line, with just Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Milton Williams among those who received playing time at that position in 2021.

Additionally, Cox is now on a one-year contract and Hargrave is in the final year of the three-year contract he signed as a free agent prior to the 2020 season.

Davis was primarily a two-down player for the national champion Bulldogs but is expected to develop into more of a pass rusher once he arrives in the league. During the weeks leading up to the draft, Davis was working out with noted Pass Rush Doctor, Chuck Smith.

“Everybody knows I’m a run stopper and pass rush kind of goes by the wayside with me, but definitely in the offseason that’s something I’ve been working on,” said Davis at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “I’ve called on a few people. I’ve been working out with Chuck Smith, who’s known as Dr. Pass Rush.

“I feel when I have a disadvantage, I want to make sure I try to even the odds and bring it up to the same level. It’s just all working and about improving. This is what it’s all about. In the offseason you want to get better. I definitely think I’m doing that.”

Davis is more than just a nose tackle. Per Daniel Jeremiah, he is a player who can be moved up and down the line of scrimmage like Albert Haynesworth did early in his career.

Davis is part of a new-look defense now, joining free-agent acquisitions Haason Reddick and Kyzir White.

