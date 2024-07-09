Ex-Saints Superstar Is Worth Flier; Will Eagles Take Chance On Him?
It's time for the Philadelphia Eagles to add a little more depth in free agency.
Philadelphia has the 10th-most cap space left. The Eagles have over $24 million remaining that could be spent and should be looking to add more depth. One question that has popped up on numerous occasions is whether or not the Eagles would add a No. 3 receiver.
The Eagles currently have Parris Campbell expected to be the team's No. 3 receiver but they could make another move. Former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas surprisingly still is available.
He has dealt with injuries over the last few years and may not be what he once was, but he still would be a better option than Campbell at this point in his career. Thomas appeared in 10 games last season and had just under 500 receiving yards.
Thomas certainly has had some bad luck with injuries, but he would've had the fourth-most receiving yards on the Eagles last season behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. That is exactly what the Eagles could use right now.
The 31-year-old wouldn't cost much at all right now and training camp is quickly approaching. Philadelphia has plenty of money left to spend and Thomas likely will be looking to rebuild his value with a short-term deal with a contender.
Philadelphia could be just that and should look into a signing in the near future before another team can nab him.
