Forget the Big Names, Here are 5 Under-the-Radar Eagles

Which players need to make a good impression in OTAs and training camp or who aren't getting talked about enough?

This isn’t about Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, or Jason Kelce.

You know, the Eagles’ big-name players.

There are many more than just the aforementioned five, but the point is, this is about the Eagles who are under-the-radar, players whose potential is not just making the roster but finding a way to contribute.

The Eagles are conducting an abbreviated OTA period, which began last Tuesday and will conclude on June 9. There are just six of them, but it’s important to leave a good first impression, to leave the coaches with the opinion that they want to see more when training camp begins.

Here are five

RENELL WREN. Some may say, who? And you do have to scroll far down the Eagles’ roster before even finding his name since he is listed last in the alphabetized order.

The defensive tackle was signed on Feb. 25 after two years with the Bengals, who drafted him out of Arizona State in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He played in 12 games with Cincinnati but had just 48 defensive snaps in that time. Still, he is just 26 and is 6-5, 320.

The Eagles could use some depth at DT behind Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and rookie Jordan Davis. They could even use somebody for the long-term since Cox and Hargrave are in the final year of their contracts.

Unless Marlon Tuipulotu returns in Year 2 ready to make a big jump from his rookie season, Wren could be in the mix.

TARRON JACKSON. So much of the offseason spotlight was shined on the signing of pass rusher Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham’s recovery from a torn Achilles’, and the re-signing of Derek Barnett. It was easy to get overlooked, and Jackson, it seems, may be getting that treatment locally.

The defensive end had a solid rookie season, however. He wouldn’t appear to be in any jeopardy of losing a roster spot after playing all 17 games, 22 percent of the defensive snaps, and posting 17 tackles, two for loss, and one sack.

GREG WARD. The receiver has played in every game for the Eagles the last two years all 33 of them, though nothing has been handed to the former college quarterback.

Now, after an offseason that strengthened the receiver room, the reliable 5-11, 190-pound Ward could be in jeopardy of making the roster that has four players who look like locks – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor.

When Ward plays, however, he produces. He caught just seven passes last year but three of them were for touchdowns. He is also one of Jalen Hurts’ close friends.

JARED MAYDEN. Three of the Eagles’ big names are from Alabama – Hurts, Landon Dickerson, and Smith – but Mayden is also a former member of the Crimson Tide, though he wasn’t drafted.

Originally signed as a UDFA by San Francisco in 2020, Mayden has nothing but opportunity in front of him. Like Wren at defensive tackle, Mayden can find a home at the safety position as a backup if he goes out and wins a roster spot.

He played 38 snaps for the Eagles last year – 25 in Week 16 vs. the Giants and 13 vs. the Cowboys in Week 18. Both times he was a COVID-19 replacement.

SUA OPETA. The guard has left an impression with the Eagles already, having played in 18 games since arriving as a UDFA out of Weber State in 2019. Remember when Jason Kelce compared his play to that of Tesla stock, as in it’s going up?

Well, Opeta needs to show he can continue to improve, because, frankly, he has seemed to struggle at times when inserted at guard, but if he does, then perhaps that would make the Eagles feel more comfortable potentially trading Isaac Seumalo if the price is right.

Right now, though, the depth along the interior of the offensive line took a hit when Nate Herbig was released.

To trade Seumalo would weaken it even further, depending, of course, on Opeta and, maybe to a lesser extent, whether or not second-round draft pick Cam Jurgens can learn to play guard after three years of starting at center for Nebraska.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.