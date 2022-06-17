Jalen Hurts Files to Trademark 'Hurts So Good' for Clothing Line

It’s a big branding week around South Philadelphia.

A day after the Eagles’ debuted a new wordmark that was not all that well-received in certain circles, news broke that quarterback Jalen Hurts has filed a trademark application for “Hurts So Good” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing was made on June 13, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

The plan is to use the saying for a clothing line with uses listed for men, women, and children's clothing in categories like namely shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, pants, shorts, vests, gloves, socks, sweaters, underwear, skirts, hats, and belts.

Hurts found out the power of his platform as an NFL starting quarterback when his “rent is due” sentiment took off locally.

A testament to a work ethic that NFL players need to adopt if they want to succeed at the highest level, former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod put the saying on a hat and handed them out to the team.

Fans began to clamor for the headwear as well which was produced under McLeod’s “Back of House” clothing brand.

If Hurts' application is approved, the legs of "Hurts So Good" as a viable brand will be tied to his performance on the field.

Expectations are very high for the Eagles as training camp approaches with many observers believing that Hurts now has everything at his disposal to succeed as a third-year player.

The Philadelphia offense is projected to have perhaps the best offensive line in the NFL as well as a top-tier tight end in Dallas Goedert and an improved receiving corps spearheaded by the acquisition of A.J. Brown and the presumed development of DeVonta Smith.

The ground game was the best in football last season and returns Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell, along with the so-called plus-one Hurts offers as one of the more mobile QBs in the NFL.

The final piece of the puzzle with be Hurts' development as a more consistent passer in Nick Sirianni's offense with Shane Steichen as the play-caller.

If that falls into the place, "Hurts So Good" will be more than just a clothing line for Eagles fans.

