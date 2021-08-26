Javon Hargrave Could be Lynchpin of Eagles' Defensive Line

A slow start last season due to injury and the global pandemic is behind the defensive tackle, and, after a strong summer, could be in a position to have his best season yet

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Javon Hargrave was a spectator last summer, a newcomer in an environment where it was difficult to learn everybody’s name because hanging out in the locker room was restricted and most meetings were done in a virtual world due to the global pandemic.

The first time he put pads on was in Week 2 when the Los Angeles Rams came to town.

Not a very good way to make a good first impression, and, while it took him a while to overcome a pectoral injury to eventually make an impact, more was expected when he signed a three-year free-agent contract heading into 2020 for $39 million, with $26M guaranteed.

There’s a feeling, watching Hargrave during the 17 training camp practices, that more will come this year. He sat out a few of those practices with a foot injury but he returned the previous days in practices against the New York Jets and looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat.

“It’s just fun to be out here with my teammates getting better and actually enjoying camp this year,” he said.

"I'm just in (better) shape because I’m playing football. ... I was just sitting and watching last year, gaining weight. So it feels pretty good to be out here running around and having fun with my teammates."

Hargrave’s career-high in sacks is 6.5 achieved in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He followed that up with a four-sack year in 2019.

Against the Jets on Wednesday, in the second day of joint practices leading up to Friday night's preseason finale between the teams at MetLife Stadium, Hargrave notched a sack of NY quarterback Zach Wilson.

Hargrave has spent a lot of time in the backfield all summer long, whether it was against his own teammates, the Patriots, or the Jets in combined practices.

“He’s healthy,” said his defensive tackle running mate in the starting lineup, Fletcher Cox. “Last year, he had a couple of things happen to him, a couple of injuries set him back. This year, the difference is he seems healthy, and I couldn’t be more excited about it, about having a healthy Hargrave. That will be really good for us.”

There is no question the strength of this Eagles’ team will be its defensive front, just the way it has always been.

This year, it may be stronger, with the addition of rookie Milton Williams, a healthy Hassan Ridgeway, and a getting-better-every-day Josh Sweat, and a still-going-strong Brandon Graham.

“I feel everybody, me, Fletch, BG, Josh, DB (Derek Barnett), the whole defensive line, I feel we’re going to wreck things this year,” said Hargrave.

“Of course, they’re dominant, a dominant front,” said cornerback Darius Slay. “With 91 (Cox) leading the way. He and BG, guys that got a high motor, Hargrave come in, Sweat come in. I always told them, ‘Shoot, it starts up front first.’

“If we stop the run, shoot, them boys love to rush the passer. Sacks get the money, so that's what we need to do. If we all stop the run, that’s how we all get paid.”

Hargrave could be the lynchpin of the group, if he can carry over what he’s done in camp to the regular season and play all 14 to 17 games.

“I’m just working on having one of my best years this year,” he said. “I feel I can play any defense, honestly. I feel I’m real versatile. I can play nose, I can play the two, I can play the three. I just love playing football.”

