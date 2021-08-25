Training Camp Thoughts Day 17: Joe Flacco and Jalen Hurts Excel

The two quarterbacks were efficient and looked ready to start the season, though there is still one preseason game left; who will play and more here

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Philadelphia was up in arms it seemed over one bad game – a preseason game – from quarterback Joe Flacco.

Trade for Gardner Minshew.

Trade for Nick Foles.

Sign Josh Rosen.

Flacco is Jalen Hurts’ backup, like it or not. And yes, he is the backup no matter what Nick Sirianni isn’t telling us.

Hate to break it to anyone, but Flacco has had a good camp.

On Wednesday’s second and final practice against the New York Jets at the Jets’ nifty-looking training complex, Flacco simply showed, once again, he is fine as Hurts’ backup.

Better than fine. Quite competent, actually.

During one session of 11-on-11 work in the red zone, he fired a touchdown to Marken Michel then hit Kenny Gainwell near the 5-yard line. Gainwell did the rest, turning the short swing pass, which hit him in stride, and raced to the goal line, diving the final yard and hitting the pylon.

That was on back-to-back throws.

Then, in the final session of 11-on-11, Flacco fired a perfect dart to Jack Stoll in the end zone. Stoll was bracketed by Jets defenders, but Flacco put the ball only where Stoll could get it.

So, relax everyone, and get used to Flacco being the backup to Hurts.

Joe Flacco USA Today

TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY

A source said the Jets are expected to play a lot of their starters on Friday night. The Eagles, the same source said, are not.

Prior to practice, SI.com Eagle Maven asked head coach Nick Sirianni if the 16-day layoff between Friday and the season opener Sept. 12 against the Falcons would be factored into the decision as to whether the starters would play or not.

“This is a brand-new territory we're in,” the coach said. “We don't plan on taking two weeks off before Atlanta. We plan on working our tails off that week. We know what the week is going to look like before Atlanta. Very similar to a week that's going to look like in week four or week seven. That week is spelled out. We're going to work our tails off (those) two weeks before.”

Here’s what may have been the clincher in admitting that the starters will sit.

“I love this work that we're getting, and with these two joint practices and the three preseason games, to me, that's what, seven preseason games in my mind of how we've been working,” he said.

WHAT ABOUT HURTS

If this was indeed the last time we see the Eagles starting quarterback this summer, he went out with a flourish.

Hurts fired four straight completions in the final team drill of the morning, a short gain to tight end Dallas Goedert, a nice thrown for about 30 yards down the sideline to Quez Watkins while rolling right, a throw over the middle to Greg Ward, then finishing the drive with a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

Earlier, in red-zone drills, Hurts thew back-to-back touchdowns, hitting Miles Sanders wide open in the flat for an easy one then, in a much harder TD throw, he scrambled well, buying time for Jalen Reagor to work his way open across the back of the end zone then unfurled a dart to his WR.

ONE-ON-ONE

The Eagles’ first-team offensive line took turns dominating whatever pass rusher tried to get past them in one-on-one blocking drills.

It wasn’t until Andre Dillard took his rep with the second team that there was a breakdown. Dillard was pushed backward and eventually onto his backside by an undrafted free agent from UNLV, Jeremiah Valoaga.

Sirianni was still noncommittal about the left tackle position in his pre-practice talk with reporters.

Again, though, reading between the lines, it sounds like the job is Jordan Mailata’s.

“You’ve seen who has been working with the ones at every position,” said Sirianni. “The guys have been working with the ones, I mean, that's who we're seeing as our starters at this point.

That doesn't mean we've made a decision there.

“Again, Andre just got back. I thought Andre was having a great camp. I think Jordan is having a great camp. It is just Jordan has been able to go the whole camp, where Andre had a setback.

That's one that still needs to play itself out. But with where they are now, it's just because of the injury situation, and Jordan will stay with the ones for (Wednesday).”

Javon Hargrave USA Today

D-LINE DOMINANCE AGAIN

The Eagles' defensive line once again wreaked havoc with the Jets' offensive line, making it difficult for rookie QB Zach Wilson to enjoy consistent success.

One 11-11 drill ended with a sack from Javon Hargrave.

Asked after practice if it was his sack or Josh Sweat – both defenders were there – Hargrave said: “It was mine. He might say it’s his, but it was mine.”

MR. GET FLEE

Former Eagles DL Vinny Curry will miss the season after blood clots were discovered in his system just months after having his spleen removed.

Curry, whose Twitter handle is Mr. Get Flee, which is an homage to his love for professional wrestling, helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in 2017, and is now a member of the Jets.

INJURY UPDATE

Eagles safety Elijah Riley and linebacker Patrick Johnson left practice early, but both returned after a short time away with the trainers.

PRACTICE GAME BALL

Wednesday was the final day of training camp, but it feels like the right day to call the award a tie between Hurts and Flacco for all the reasons mentioned earlier.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.