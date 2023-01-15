Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles rookie woke to the news that two friends at the University of Georgia died in a one-car accident early Sunday morning

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed.

Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.

Davis, who just turned 23 on Jan. 12, is one of the more happy-go-lucky players on the Eagles’ team.

His zest for life is something noticeable right after you meet him and it’s clear how he tries to enjoy each moment. His passion is music and he wowed his teammates during training camp by signing a Rick James classic, “Mary Jane.”

“A perfect day off for me is having a full 24 hours to do whatever I want, not 12 hours, not 18, a full 24,” said Davis while filming a segment for Whistle’s ‘Days Off’ series last month.

Davis shot the video with Dean while the two of them bowled together.

“Football is a long grind, and you just need that time to decompress,” said Davis. “Days off feels like the sun is brighter, birds are chirping.

“I’m a huge fan of music. I play music from the time I get up. If it’s a good song I’m going to listen to it, doesn’t matter the genre it’s in.”

“Life is a game, you just have to start dancing,” said Davis, “dance like nobody’s watching. It might come with a little trash talk, it might come with a little silly. I can’t really tell ya. It just depends on the situation.”

