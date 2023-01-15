Skip to main content

Devin Willock Passes Away in Car Crash

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night according to reports.

Devin Willock, a junior offensive lineman for the University of Georgia passed away Saturday night. Willock was one of two members of Georgia's football program that perished in the crash according to reports, with another individual in ICU, Radi Nabulsi of UGASports.com was the first to report the news. 

Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting assistant for Georgia passed away as well. This story will be updated as further details come forward. 

A statement has been released by the school: 

"The entire Georgia family is devasted by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel. 

Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

