McMullen Mock Draft 2.0: Eagles Default to DNA with Southern Cal's Alijah Vera-Tucker

PHILADELPHIA - Let's be honest, every Eagles mock draft you ingested like a football tapeworm prior to last week when Howie Roseman fell back from No. 6 to 12 overall in a trade with the Miami Dolphins is empirical evidence of the fruitless nature of this exercise.

That said you guys like them so we provide them. Just don't get too upset when your favorite or least-favorite choice is selected.

As Mila Kunis [playing Rachel Jansen] once said in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall, "Oh, My God. Dude, get outta your head."

So with one mock draft hitting the circular file, the next emerges as we do our best to try to connect the Roseman dots.

The Eagles now own 11 picks, more than any other team in the 2021 NFL Draft, after juggling with Miami to slip back while also getting back in the fourth round and the far more important aspect to the deal, another 2022 first-rounder.

There will undoubtedly be some further movement but for this exercise, it's about finding fits for a team in a Jeffrey Lurie-coined transition phase.

So buckle up for my latest snapshot in time.

Round 1 - No. 12: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, Southern Cal

This will be a polarizing pick, to say the least, because an offensive lineman like Vera-Tucker will not be nearly as sexy to fans as the more-publicized playmakers.

More so, the Philadelphia fanbase wants the perceived comfort of a receiver they've been indoctrinated to believe can't miss even though they've seen so many WRs do exactly that over the years.

What most don't understand is that Vera-Tucker is the comfort zone of this draft, a Zack Martin-like product who could excel at multiple positions and is almost certain to become a high-level starter.

The Eagles' age and injury history up front means the turnover has to begin and Vera-Tucker is a foundational piece to build on.

Round 2 - No. 37: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Greg Ward just signed his exclusive-rights tender this week and has been a great story and an integral part of this offense after slowly developing from an undersized University of Houston quarterback into an NFL slot receiver.

Ward, though, is just not dynamic enough to play as many snaps as he does, and attacking the WR position in a different way with a 5-foot-9, 180-pound dynamic slot receiver like Moore, who can also play outside at times could offer similar value as taking an outside WR at No. 6 would have.

Round 3 - No. 70: LB Nick Bolton, Missouri

Right now the Eagles' two three-down linebackers are penciled in as Alex Singleton and T.J. Edwards, and the new position coach, Nick Rallis, is coming from Minnesota where he had Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

An upgrade is needed to say the least and Bolton is a little short at 5-11 but at 230 pounds he packs a punch, especially if he has the defensive tackles to keep blockers off him at the second level which Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave should be able to do in Philadelphia. Bolton isn't Kendricks in coverage but few are and he will be an upgrade. Even baby steps are needed for the Eagles at LB.

Round 3 - No. 84: Edge Patrick Jones, Pitt

Jones is an athletic edge prospect who showed a lot of natural pass-rushing skill the past two seasons in Western Pennsylvania yet still has room to grow. You start him out in the Vinny Curry role as fourth in the rotation and nurture him from there. By the time Jones physically matures in a couple of years, he should be ready for a starting role.

Round 4 - No. 123: TE Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Tremble got caught behind a star freshman in Michael Mayer at Notre Dame but he's got tremendous upside as a two-way tight end. He's very physical at the point of attack with the athleticism to still get open although he needs to improve his consistency catching the football. With Zach Ertz expected to be moved, Tremble would fit in nicely as TE2.

TRADE: Eagles send their fifth-round pick, No. 150 overall, and Ertz to the Colts to get back into the fourth round at No. 127 overall.

Round 4 - No. 127: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

The Eagles probably want to get to cornerback earlier than this but I still expect a Steven Nelson or Gareon Conley-type signing in Phase II of free agency.

A bit of panic sets in and the Eagles move up to fill a need. A Michigan transfer, St-Juste has tremendous length and upside to develop into a Richard Sherman-like outside CB at the next level.

Round 6 - No. 189: WR Cornell Powell, Clemson

Powell is a poor man's DK Metcalf with a similar imposing physical frame although not the same type of athleticism.

Powell was a reserve on a great Clemson team until being forced into the starting lineup last season and responding well. Ultimately, he turned himself into a legitimate prospect but he still needs a lot of refinement. As a big WR himself during his playing days, position coach Aaron Moorehead could help Powell.

Round 6 - No. 224: RB Chris Evans, Michigan

The Eagles need a complement to Miles Sanders and Evans seems like a worthy lottery ticket late in the process. Once upon a time, he looked like a special prospect before falling off a bit. He's a patient runner with natural receiving skills.

Round 6 - No. 225: S Tre Norwood, Oklahoma

The Eagles bought some time by signing Anthony Harris but still need help on the back end and Norwood shapes up as a modern safety with excellent coverage skills. The issues come with size and in run support.

Round 7 - No. 234: P Drue Chrisman, Ohio State

The Eagles lost one former Ohio State punter in Cameron Johnston so why not replace him with another? Chrisman was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes who got consistent hang time which enables the gunners to do their jobs. You could risk trying to get him as a UDFA but with all the extra draft capital the Eagles would be wise to avoid that headache.

Round 7 - No. 240: QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas

The Eagles still need a QB3 after Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco. Ehlinger is the kind of high-character prospect you want around the program and the QB room. The physical skills aren't great but he was extremely productive at Texas.

