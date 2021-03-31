Kracz Mock Draft 2.0: Defense in First, Offensive Firepower, and Zach Ertz Trade

The Eagles address defense in first round for first time since 2017 and find a landing spot for their tight end, gaining another pick in the third round with the deal

Much has changed since my mock draft 1.0 prior to free agency.

That draft just covered the first three rounds and, of course, the biggest change with this one, my mock draft 2.0, is GM Howie Roseman’s trade down from No. 6 to No. 12 while picking up a fourth-round selection in the process.

The Eagles now own 11 picks, more than any team in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1.

It’s a lot, so let’s get to it:

FIRST ROUND (NO. 12 OVERALL)

JAYCEE HORN, CB, SOUTH CAROLINA

A tempting as it might be to go with Jaylen Waddle, yet another receiver in the first round after taking Jalen Reagor in the first last year, it makes more sense to go this route.

Horn may just be the best player on the board at this spot - better than Waddle - and at a position of need. Call it a win-win. It helps that Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson was at South Carolina’s pro day as one of the five coaches who put the Gamecocks’ prospects through their workouts. He’ll be banging the table for Horn, though he may not have to hit it too hard.

The Eagles haven’t taken a defensive player in the first round since Derek Barnett in 2017 and they haven’t picked a cornerback in the first round since Lito Shepard. That all changes.

Mock draft 1.0: I had the Eagles trading down with the 49ers to No. 12 and taking Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

SECOND ROUND (NO. 37)

JAVONTE WILLIAMS, RB, NORTH CAROLINA

Eagles RB coach Jemal Singleton went to UNC’s pro day and had to like what he saw from an electric runner who scored 22 touchdowns last year and would help the Eagles get back to the running-back-by committee approach they inexplicably got away from last year and an approach that head coach Nick Sirianni knows well from his days in Indianapolis.

THIRD ROUND (NO. 70)

JOSEPH OSSAI, EDGE, TEXAS

Only played one season on the edge, but a long and lanky frame at 6-4, 256 gives him a high ceiling. He’s had 10.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in the past two years.

Mock draft 1.0: Richie Grant, safety, Central Florida

THIRD ROUND (NO. 84)

AMARI RODGERS, WR, CLEMSON

Might be a little early to grab him, but he would be a great weapon for Jalen Hurts out of the slot and his sturdy build at 5-10, 211, will help him work the middle of the field.

Mock draft 1.0: Hunter Long, tight end, Boston College.

TRADE

Eagles send their fourth-round pick, No. 123 overall, and Zach Ertz to the Ravens for Baltimore’s compensatory pick at the end of the third round, No. 104 overall.

PAULSON ADEBO, CB, STANFORD

The Eagles make it three straight years drafting a Cardinal, and Adebo is better than the previous two, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Casey Toohill. After the Eagles failed in taking two cornerbacks in the 2017 draft (Sidney Jones in the second round and Rasul Douglas in the third), they try again.

FIFTH ROUND (NO. 150)

PAYTON TURNER, EDGE, HOUSTON

Missed time this season with hand and knee injuries and also contracted COVID-19 in November. He’s a handful, though, at 6-5, 270 and had five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in five games in 2020.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 189)

OSIRUS MITCHELL, WR, MISSISSIPPI STATE

Has good size, At 6-4, 206, to potentially become a factor on the outside and he comes from a school that QB coach Brian Johnson has some familiarity with.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 224)

MICHAL MENET, C, PENN STATE

Jason Kelce came in the sixth round, so why not? Menet is 6-4, 306, and projects to be a better zone-scheme blocker.

SIXTH ROUND (NO. 225)

IAN BOOK, QB, NOTRE DAME

Ideally, the Eagles would go for a quarterback earlier on day three, perhaps in the fifth round, but there may not be any to their liking. The Eagles met with him at the Senior Bowl, and he is a solid leader and a good developmental project who won a lot of games during his time with the Irish.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 234)

GARRET WALLOW, LB, TCU

Despite not having all the athletic traits most teams like in a linebacker, this one is instinctive and hard-nosed and led the Horned Frogs in tackles last year. Plus, TCU is a program the Eagles have drafted from in recent years.

SEVENTH ROUND (NO. 240)

QUINTIN MORRIS, TE, BOWLING GREEN

He doesn’t have ideal size at 6-2, 250 and needs to show he can be a decent enough blocker to play the position, but he moves well enough downfield and is a consistent enough pass-catcher to possibly contribute at some point.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.