Three Underrated WRs Eagles Could Draft First

Alabama really is at the head of the class when it comes to producing some of the best NFL-ready talent at just about every position.

Receiver is right up there with any of the other positions.

The three headliners from Alabama at that spot right now are Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. The Tide will also send forth Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy into this year’s draft.

Ruggs and Jeudy are likely to be gone within the first 15 picks, if not the top 10 to 12.

Sports Illustrated is doing an eight-part series looking at the school’s that produce the best MFL talent at each position. On Wednesday they examined the receiver group, and you can click the link to see that.

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/01/which-college-program-is-modern-wide-receiver-u

SI also did a good interview regarding Jeudy and his background. That link is here:

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/01/jerry-jeudy-best-draft-wr-real-story-behind-star-of-david-chain

Which team could be the one to draft Jeudy?

SI takes a look and you can find the answer with this link:

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/04/01/jerry-jeudy-2020-nfl-draft-jets-raiders-49ers-broncos

As for the Eagles, well they would have to likely move up to get either of them, as well as Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

The Sooners have recently cranked out receivers such as Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, DeDe Westbrook and Sterling Shepard.

Lamb could very well be the best one the school will produce.

LSU Justin Jefferson is the player that most mock drafts have going to the Eagles at No. 21.

Three of the most recent receivers produced by the Tigers are Odell Beckham, Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rueben Randle.

Here are three underrated first-round WR targets for Eagles:

K.J. Hamler, Penn State. Many people believe Hamler will still be on the board when the Eagles’ turn to pick again comes up at 53.

Penn State has done a good job producing some talented receivers lately, including Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson.

Hamler did not run at the Combine, but he produced a video that is using GPS readings compared to NextGenStats that is showing just how fast he is. Given the Eagles expressed desire to add speed to it roster, Hamler fits the bill.

Hamler has also had recent conversations with the Eagles. At the Combine, the PSU receiver said he was good friends with former Penn State running back Miles Sanders and would love to meet DeSean Jackson, a player Hamler said he has used to pattern his game.

The question is, do the Eagles take a chance that he is still there at 53, take him at 21 or trade back and try to get him later in the first round or early in the second, depending on the trade?

Tee Higgins, Clemson. The Tigers have produced some top-end receivers lately, including DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, and, to a lesser extent, so far, Hunter Renfrow.

Higgins didn’t test at the Combine, but Clemson was able to get its pro day in before travel restrictions went into place. He didn’t test overly well there, recording two 40-yard dash time in the mid 4.5s.

His 31-inch vertical jump wasn't close to the top 15 receivers at the Combine and, while is more respectable 10-foot-3 inch broad jump also would have failed to crack the top 15 receivers, he did post a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.25 seconds, which would have been good for sixth place at the Combine.

Higgins' size (6-4, 216) and production (25 touchdowns in two seasons) are hard to overlook.

Laviska Shenault, Colorado. There was a time earlier in the mock draft season that Shenault was a popular pick for the Eagles at 21. Not anymore. In fact, Shenault has slipped out of the first round in more recent mocks.

Shenault had to have core muscle surgery after the Combine and with prospects unable to meet with teams it is difficult to gauge just how serious medical situations are and where a prospect might sit in his recovery because team doctors cannot examine them.