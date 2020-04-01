NFL Draft 2020: Which Team Takes Jerry Jeudy?

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a lock to go in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But which team is most likely to draft him?

The William Hill sportsbook has a bunch of cool props that we can bet on for the 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place later this month. This article will look at the prop bet for which team Alabama stud wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be drafted by.

Jeudy is the prize of a deep wide receiver class, as he projects to be a true No. 1 wide receiver at the next level. Jeudy is a dynamic playmaker who can change the game when the ball is in his hands. The former Crimson Tide standout is projected to go somewhere between picks 11-15.

Las Vegas Raiders +175

The Raiders being the favorite to draft Jeudy with the 12th pick should come as no surprise. Last season, the Raiders brought in Antonio Brown to fix their wide receiver issue after they traded Amari Cooper the season before. That didn't work out and in 2019 the Raiders' passing attack was lead by their tight end Darren Waller. Waller caught 90 passes and had more than 1,100 receiving yards.

Their best wide receivers last season were Tyrell Williams, who caught 42 passes for 651 yards, and rookie Hunter Renfrow, who caught 49 passes for 605 yards. As you can see, getting a big-time wide receiver is a priority for Las Vegas. If Jeudy is on the board when the Raiders pick at No. 12, he will most certainly be in black and silver when the season starts.

New York Jets +250

In my latest mock draft, I have Jeudy going to the Jets with the 11th pick. I know the Jets need help on their offensive line, but signing George Fant in free agency will help with that. The Jets also saw wide receiver Robby Anderson leave for the Panthers via free agency. I know this is a deep wide receiver class and there will be talented players in the second and third rounds, but I don't see how the Jets can be serious about putting Sam Darnold in the right situation to win and leave Jeudy on the board.

San Francisco 49ers +350

The only way Jeudy falls this far on draft day is if the Jets and Raiders pass on him for players like CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson or Henry Ruggs. The Niners do have a need at wide receiver and Jeudy would be excellent paired with Deebo Samuel, but San Francisco would have to trade up from the 13th pick to get him, so I don't see this happening.

Denver Broncos +600

Denver is another team that would love to see Jeudy sitting there for them with the 15th pick in the draft, but without a trade that is highly unlikely. Denver has a young quarterback in Drew Lock who could use another weapon in the passing game to go along with Courtland Sutton, but I don't see how Jeudy lasts all the way until the 15th pick.

The Play: New York Jets +250

