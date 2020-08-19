Training Camp Thoughts Day 3: Caution Flags, Bucket Hats, and Special Teams

Day 3 of Phase 3 of Eagles training camp featured a dramatic scaleback after two days in pads with Doug Pederson putting his team through a rainy walkthrough with a big emphasis on special teams and Cameron Johnston's punting.

If you're a glutton for minutia and you read SI's EagleMaven, you already know that Will Parks is Johnston's personal protector and now you will know Rodney McLeod is PP 2 and undrafted rookie free agent Elijah Riley is also getting a look there.

Starting linebacker Nathan Gerry was also unveiled as the emergency long-snapper behind Rick Lovato.

After practice, Gerry noted he handled long-snapping duties when he was a freshman and sophomore in high school but hasn't done it since. Gerry also noted that he just hopes Lovato doesn't get hurt but did say long-snapping comes naturally to him.

Jalen Reagor continued to be the main man fielding punts and had another miscue, his third in three days. Explosiveness is great, but ball security comes first with returners so that needs to be cleaned up.

Johnston, meanwhile, had a series of punts where he seemed to be working on some serious hang time and another where directional punting was the goal.

Those protecting the Aussie on the first group are a host of what's expected to be the core special-teamers, players like T.J. Edwards, Duke Riley, Shaun Bradley, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace, Corey Clement, and Josh Perkins.

CAUTION FLAGS WILL BE LIFTED: Philadelphia took a deep breath on Wednesday when it was revealed that Miles Sanders is out and is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Sanders left the field briefly on Tuesday but did return to finish practice. He was joined on the sideline by Boston Scott (lower body, day-to-day), Dallas Goedert (upper body, day to day), and Sidney Jones (lower body, day-to-day).

We're told all the new injuries, which were added to Derek Barnett (ankle) and Javin Hargrave (pec), are not serious and the Eagles have their eyes on Sept. 13 and Washington.

Before practice, running back coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley was raving about Sanders and where the RB1 is heading into Year 2.

"His mental focus right now is unbelievable," said Staley. "Just being able to understand the concepts and what we're trying to do as an offense with him and other players and with his skill level being able to match him up on safeties and linebackers.

"It's just Miles understanding the game a little bit better. Being able to know what to study and what to look for and now he's going out there and he's playing faster in year two, so that's what I see on the field from Miles."

GERRY CONFIRMS POSITIVE TEST: Although Lane Johnson already let the cat out of the bag, Nate Gerry confirmed a positive test for COVID-19 before camp which had him on the reserve/COVID-19 to start off.

Gerry admitted that when he was back in South Dakota during the offseason, the virus was just “one of those things that you see on the internet,” but when he came back to New Jersey for training camp he contracted COVID-19 and called it “the real deal” although he was largely asymptomatic.

LONG LIVE THE BUCKET HATS: A host of Eagles went through the relaxed session in bucket hats and some wore masks as well. Carson Wentz was the most notable wearing both as he ran the offense. Others rockin' the look were noted bucket-hat enthusiast and trendsetter Jason Kelce and many members of the secondary including Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills, Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, and Marcus Epps.

A FEEL FOR THE DEPTH CHART: With J.J. Arcega-Whiteside back for the light practice, he and DeSean Jackson were the first-team receivers in 12 personnel, with Jalen Regaor occasionally mixing in.

The projected starting five on the offensive line was also together for the first time (from left to right): Andre Dillard, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters and Lane Johnson.

The backups from L to R were Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Nate Herbig, Matt Pryor, and Jack Driscoll. On the third-team, Luke Juriga got work at center, Julian Good-Jones at LG and Prince Taga Wanogho at LT with Casey Tucker at RG.

Sidney Jones is out with the aforementioned lower-body injury so Avonte Maddox is now at three straight days at left corner opposite Darius Slay and it's obviously Maddox's job to lose as Rasul Douglas continues to work behind Slay at LC. Slot corners Nickell Robey-Coleman and Cre'Von LeBlanc also got a few reps outside.

