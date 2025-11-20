A.J. Brown Focused On Cowboys, Not This Week's Drama Surrounding His QB
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown had a quiet week. No social media storms, no need to explain anything, no need to make apologies. The publicized meeting he had during practice last week with owner Jeffrey Lurie worked.
That doesn’t mean Brown is completely happy, but he seems to be in a better head space. Even when the Eagles’ talented receiver answered questions at his locker, he seemed more subdued, maybe even a little contrite.
It was his quarterback’s turn to be in the crosshairs this week, with anonymous reports saying that he is partly to blame for an offense that is struggling. Brown chose not to take questions on that topic.
“Ask me about Dallas, thank you,” he said.
A.J. Brown References Saqun Barkley
There were attempts to get something juicier from him, like when he was asked for his thoughts on speculation that he isn’t the same player as in years past.
“I guess Saquon (Barkley) isn’t the same player, either, then,” he said, “But I don’t have a comment on that. I don’t care about that.”
He then added to the crush of media surrounding him, “Ya’ll don’t believe it, right?” He laughed as he said it.
He said he thinks the offense is close, but it’s time to stop talking about it and do something.
“I think we are (close),” he said. “I think that’s the mindset to have. It’s just really cleaning up those mistakes. It’s not about just being close; it’s about finishing drives. The defense has been playing incredible, and we’re just trying to do our part, and it starts with the things that take no talent, like Nick says all the time.”
Much has been made this week about the lack of crossing routes Brown is being asked to run. When asked about that, he said, “that’s a question for KP,” referring to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.
And of course, per request, there were Cowboys questions. One was: How is your team different from when you played them in the season opener on Sept. 4?
“It was so long ago,” Brown answered. “I think each week we’re trying to find ways to continue get better. I know it’s a cliche thing, but it’s been so long ago, surely they don’t expect us to be the same and we don’t expect them to be the same.”
A win by the Eagles would all but bury the Cowboys' flickering hopes to rally for the NFC East title and maybe even the playoffs. They are 4-5-1 but riding high off a blowout win over the hapless Las Vegas Raiders, with the Cowboys coming out of an emotionally-charged bye week after the death of their young defensive lineman, Marshawn Kneeland.
Dallas is four games behind the 8-2 Eagles in the win column. So, the Cowboys will be desperate, yes, but Brown said the Eagles, despite a three-game winning streak, will be, too.
“We’re desperate, too,” he said. “We’re trying to get it going, so we’re desperate, too.”
