Rams Safety on Rematch vs. Seahawks: ‘I Feel Like We’re the Better Team’

For the second straight year, the Rams are providing their opponent some good bulletin board material heading into a playoff game.

A year ago, outside linebacker Jared Verse said he “hates Eagles fans” before facing Philadelphia in the divisional round. The Rams went on to lose 28–22.

The Rams have made it past the divisional round this year after defeating the Bears in an overtime thriller on Sunday. Now, they are set to face the Seahawks for the third time this season in the NFC championship game, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Both games between the NFC West rivals this season have been close. The Rams narrowly won their first matchup 21–19 after Seattle missed a last second field goal. In their second matchup, Los Angeles appeared to be on their way to a sweep as they were leading the Seahawks 30–14 early in the fourth quarter until a Rashid Shaheed return touchdown sparked a Seattle comeback. The Seahawks tied the game at 30 apiece to force overtime, and won the game when they scored a touchdown and the game-winning two-point conversion.

Despite the Seahawks coming away with the win that ultimately helped them clinch the division and No. 1 seed, the Rams are far from intimidated heading into Sunday’s NFC title game.

“We don’t think about that last game too much,” Rams safety Kam Curl said, via Sam Farmer of The Los Angeles Times. “[Seattle] got lucky and won it in the end. I feel like we’re the better team.”

“It’s going to be a dogfight,” he added.

Curl, who sealed the Rams’ divisional round win with an interception of Caleb Williams in overtime, isn’t wrong that Seattle got lucky. On the Seahawks’ final two-point conversion to tie up the game and ultimately force overtime, Sam Darnold’s pass was initially ruled deflected and Zach Charbonnet picked up the ball in the end zone. Upon further review, the call was overturned with officials determining Darnold threw a backward pass, making it a live ball. Since Charbonnet was in the right place at the right time, the Seahawks got the two points and won in overtime on another two-point conversion.

The Rams will also look to avoid the special teams mistakes that cost them this time around. They fired their special teams coach after Shaheed’s touchdown return, which will ideally keep them from allowing Shaheed to make a difference in that part of the game a second time.

