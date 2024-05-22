Eagles OTA Overreactions: Among The 10 Are Kenny Pickett And James Bradberry
PHILADELPHIA – It felt like an August training camp practice with temperatures in the mid-80s thanks to a blazing sun in a cloudless sky. Except it’s still May and on Wednesday it was just the first OTA practice that the media was allowed to view the Eagles’ practice, which ran about an hour.
Nobody will remember much, if anything at all, about what went down by the time the regular season begins, but it was a start.
Here are 10 OTA overreactions:
Kenny Pickett delivers. The backup quarterback looked sharp, sharper than Jalen Hurts, to be honest. Hurts was on the money on his first two seven-on-seven throws, hitting A.J. Brown on a quick inside slant then following up with a nice sideline throw about 15 yards downfield. Pickett, though, was consistently on target. The Eagles can win games with him if something happens to Hurts.
James Bradberry sees handwriting on wall. The veteran cornerback did not attend Wednesday’s OTA. They are voluntary and maybe he was here on Monday, when reporters were not allowed to watch and maybe he’ll be here on Thursday, another day reporters ca't watch. He knows what’s coming – a trade or a release.
No shows. Does it matter that some key players weren’t in attendance on Wednesday? Not at all. Still, let’s note that Josh Sweat, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson and Kelee Ringo joined Bradberry on the absent list
Watch out for E.J. Jenkins. The second-year tight end had the play of the day, beating undrafted rookie safety Andre Sam deep for a touchdown pass from Tanner McKee.
Lew Nichols shows up. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Eagles running back coach Jemal Singleton told a reporter, “He has juice.” On Wednesday, we saw some of that from Nichols, who did a nice job catching passes from Pickett. Nichols spent a lot of last season on the Eagles’ practice squad and will need to show plenty more if he wants to convince the Eagles to keep four running backs, with Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, and rookie Will Shipley likely the top three.
Devin White still 237? The free-agent linebacker, of whom much is expected, looked heavier than his listed weight of 237 pounds. This may be something to watch at training camp.
No Nakobe. Nakobe Dean may still be on the mend from an injury that limited him to five games last year because the starting linebackers in seven-on-seven were White and Zack Baun, something that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio seemed to indicate would be the case earlier this month. Dean wasn't used in the seven-on-seven drills.
Avonte Maddox will bounce around on defense. The veteran cornerback who came back on a one-year deal was lining up in the slot and at safety. In a crowded defensive backfield, he will make the roster. “We have a lot of guys in the secondary this year who can be very versatile,” said veteran cornerback Darius Slay.
Britain Covey and Cooper DeJean. They were the two players working punt returns while Ainias Smith watched. Smith was drafted in the fifth round, but the Eagles are taking it slowly with him after a stress fracture was revealed in his leg during a medical check at the combine. Covey will be the starting slot receiver and DeJean will return punts.
Rodgers may start at cornerback. Isaiah Rodgers had two pass breakups and didn’t look seem to show any rust after sitting out all last year. “He’s been a great addition,” said Slay. “I watched his tape in Indy. He was making plays there. Great on special teams as a returner, so he has a lot of tools. I’m looking forward to seeing him in action and out here competing because he can do it all, outside, inside, whatever you need him to do.”
