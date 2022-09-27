EAGLES UNFILTERED: Another Dominant Win Pushes Philly to 3-0

Another week, another win for the Eagles.

Another week, another dominating victory.

OK, Week 1 was a challenge, but the last two wins?

Dominant.

The latest was Sunday's NFC East triumph over the Washington Commanders.

In our latest podcast episode, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles take a look back at the win that moved the Eagles to 3-0.

There are only two undefeated teams left in the NFL - one in the NFC, the other in the AFC. That, of course, would be the Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, the team the Eagles had one joint practice with this summer in South Florida.

Find the latest episode here.

Here's some of what you will hear

It was billed as Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz.

Chalk this up for a Hurts win. The Eagles made Wentz's life miserable, sacking him nine times and holding him without a touchdown. He had seven coming in.

Hurts had three passing touchdowns and 340 yards throwing while completing 62.8%of his throws a week after completing close to 84% of his passes.

Was Hurts the top takeaway of the win for Kracz?

Myles makes an apt comparison between Wentz and his former team.

Of course, there's plenty of discussion about the nine sacks, DeVonta Smith's brilliant game, and much more.

Hit the listen links to hear it all then catch up by reading the following:

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.